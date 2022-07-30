Once again, a cyclist has died in Madrid hit by a hit-and-run driver. There are drivers who kill bicyclists or walkers and hit the run and are never caught, and others who are pulled over and suffer no consequences for their crime. It is seen that killing using a car is less of a crime than if the weapon is a gun or a knife. Judges, like urban planners, and like municipal authorities and legislators, have for more than a century put the privileges of drivers and the interests of car manufacturers and oil companies not only above mere human lives, but also of the habitability of the planet Earth. In a chronicle from New York, María Antonia Sánchez-Vallejo recounted the other day the growth in the numbers of traffic accidents and deaths of walkers and cyclists caused by drivers, and gave figures that are the amazing portrait of the tyranny of the car about the spaces that should belong to everyone: “51.4% of public space is occupied by moving cars; 24.8% car parks; sidewalks are 22.7%; the rest, 0.96%, are bike lanes and streets closed to traffic”. In other words: more than three-quarters of the space in a large city is the exclusive territory of cars. I was able to enjoy that tiny, albeit dangerous, 0.96% that corresponds to bicycles and streets without traffic while I lived in Manhattan, taking advantage of the network of lanes that was rapidly expanding during the years of the municipal government of Michael Bloomberg. Bloomberg, by the way, was an early Republican, apart from being a billionaire, not exactly one of those leftists and environmentalists who, according to the Government of Castilla y León and Fernando Saveter they are to blame, among many other things, for the apocalyptic fires of each summer.

Manhattan’s network of bike lanes —or bike paths, a much more beautiful term that Venezuelan friends have taught me— was very uneven, but it covered the entire length of the island, and allowed me to travel quickly and safely between my house in the vicinity of Columbia and my work far to the south, next to Washington Square. An unbroken trail for joggers, walkers and bikers runs from the George Washington Bridge to South Ferry at the southern end, all along the banks of the Hudson; a similar itinerary runs to the other side, along the East River. At the side of the path are the highways on which the very fast traffic never stops: the huge American trucks with their noses forward like the prows of warships; the ill-advised SUVs, which caught our attention for their incomprehensible size the first times we went to the United States, and which have now spread throughout the world, as anyone who observes the traffic jams that form at departure time will be able to verify of private schools in Madrid.

Our cities are given over to SUVs, artifacts of almost 1,000 kilos that in most cases transport a single person weighing around 80 or 90

In an informative and insightful book on climate change and the possibilities of sustainability, How the World Really Works, its author, Vaclav Smil, gives some figures as shocking as those of Sánchez-Vallejo: in 2020, an average SUV -I don’t know if it will be the same as what was previously called an off-roader, without the prestige of the acronym in English- issued a year 25% more CO2 than a normal car. Says Smil: “Multiply that by the 250 million SUVs on the road in 2020 and you’ll see how global enthusiasm for these machines has swept away any decarbonisation gains made by the slow expansion of electric cars.” The visible delight with which the drivers of these war machines speed them through the streets of Madrid, looking with contempt from above at the foolish people who do not dare to go on foot, has, according to Vaclav Smil, an environmental cost much higher than expected. that almost anyone imagines: “During the 2010s, SUVs became the second largest cause of the increase in CO2 emissions, behind only electricity generation and ahead of heavy industry, transport of goods by road and aviation.

That is the world we have. Our cities are given over to artifacts of almost 1,000 kilos that in most cases transport a single person weighing around 80 or 90, and that, armored in its hermetic interior, with all the power of roar and speed that It gives you a gentle pressure of your foot on the accelerator, it has a sensation of unpunished power, masculine in many cases, although not in all, because any walker or cyclist knows that there are drivers just as arrogant and dangerous. Both of them are equally infuriated if someone does not cross a zebra crossing quickly, or if they make an angry gesture at them when they dangerously take a lead that does not belong to them: the less rude ones look at you for a moment when accelerating in front of you, and you they make a gesture with their hand, as if apologizing, as if they were in a hurry, that they couldn’t help it; others adopt an imperial profile, to let you know that they haven’t even noticed your existence.

The covid epidemic briefly slowed down the number of deaths by hit-and-run in cities. In New York, says Sánchez-Vallejo, they have increased by 29% since 2018. I don’t know what the figures for Madrid will be. Every so often, the newspaper reports the deadly hit of a cyclist; the most recent of all, this volunteer firefighter who was riding his bike to rescue a cat and had the misfortune to come across a bastard behind the wheel. Compared to New York, or any civilized city, Madrid is just as dangerous for cyclists as it is for walkers. The sense of calm and security that comes in the early hours of a Saturday or Sunday morning can be deceiving, because that’s when reckless revelers drive around intoxicated by the alcohol of the night, with the added reassurance that, if the gun murderer is a car, they will receive from the judges the most paternal of indulgences.

Although perhaps I am wrong, and the blame for the uninhabitability of cities, noise and poisonous gases from traffic, as well as fires, is also environmentalists.

