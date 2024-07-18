The blackmail of the PMs, Liguria, the Olympics and the Urban Planning of Milan. A bit of everything (of disgusting)

Now that’s enough. This is called blackmail, and when one state power blackmails another, it is necessary to put a stop to it. I don’t know if the president of the Liguria Region whether he is guilty or not. And I don’t even have to know: if there are grounds for a trial, the judges will decide. Until then, however John Toti he is a free man, innocent like all of us. And he is a free man elected, chosen by hundreds of thousands of people. There is an investigation, this investigation has clues that will have to be confirmed in court, if we ever get to court. Until then, Giovanni Toti must be able to leave his house, and he must be able to govern Liguria. People will say: but would you ever let someone under investigation for pedophilia continue to teach in a kindergarten? The answer is simple: it is not the same case, and it is idiotic to think so.

Liguria: the risk is not other crimes but immobility

Do you really think that the complex regional system, made up of officials, managers, simple employees terrified of ending up in court together with the political power would ever allow anything bad to be done? With an ongoing investigation? The truth is that the Liguria Region is not at risk of further crimes being committed, but of remaining immobilewhich is exactly what is happening now. And then, one might say, it is better to go back to the vote. No, that cannot be. Because the public prosecutors should not decide who governs a region.

Fondazione Milano Cortina: the PM cannot decide whether it is public or private

Just as public prosecutors cannot decide what the legal nature of a Foundation is (and I am talking about the Milano Cortina Foundation) if this nature is clearly indicated within a state law. Public prosecutors must not investigate politics, but must set up proceedings to punish crimes, on which judges will decide. Public prosecutors must not “protect” public property as a precaution, but must contribute to punishing those who put it at risk (once again, they do not decide, but the judging body).

Save Milan, it is not up to the prosecutors to say whether an urban planning law is correct

Prosecutors do not have to decide whether a planning regulation – and here I am talking about Milan – whether right or wrong, but only and exclusively to ask for a trial if they think a rule has been violated. Instead in this world today the Prosecutor’s Office, be it in Genoa, Milan or Canicattì, acts well beyond its limits. It presses, presses, pushes. Until politics gives up, every time. And it also presses and pushes – and I say this with a heavy heart – forcing the hand of journalists, even of very important newspapers, who they publish thinking they are giving news and instead they are simple notes from the prosecutors to the judges who must proceed with the trials and submit to the accusation.