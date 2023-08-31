The grill is so saturated even in summer that it has barely made a noise closed circlea very entertaining thriller by Steven Soderbergh starring Claire Danes, the actress with the best chin quiver, and Dennis Quaid with an unspeakable hairstyle. There is hardly any time to mourn the goodbyes either. It is gone The Blacklist After 10 seasons, the first ones were superb, the last ones scattered, all of them enjoyable.

Natalia Marcos wrote a few days ago that the public once again takes refuge in traditional series, those that, like flowers in the buttonhole, are no longer in style, somewhat tired of what the cheesy call eight hour movies. Those of us who grew up on the television breasts of procedurals appreciate long seasons that allow the development of plots and characters and not just tons of ellipsis and subtext. How else would we have fallen in love with Miss Topisto or Elsbeth Tascioni from The Good Wife.

He knows how to pamper his characters The Blacklist. He gave us Gominola; Mr. Kaplan, the taciturn stage cleaner who could give Mr. Wolf lessons; or Brimley, the guy who only needs an alpaca to extract any information. Jon Bokenkamp’s series rose thanks to James Spader’s charisma and a script that he never feared ridicule. They even flirted with the possibility that fugitive Raymond Reddington had once been a fearsome Russian spy who had undergone a sex change to be at her daughter’s side. A twist worthy of the script room of Scandal on the set. The ending was up to the task, I won’t spoil the stragglers, but I will say that it includes a farm in Ronda, watermelon inflation, and the bull that killed Manolete.

