The end of The blacklist (season 8) has won over the fans, who after intense chapters, finally saw what happened in Konets, the name of the last episode.

As its scenes went by, the fiction answered some questions from viewers about the story that came to NBC in 2013. Questions for the ninth season were also included.

Spoiler Warning

From the beginning, we knew that Reddington’s life was scheduled to end in said chapter, but when Liz started calling everyone to tell them how much she loved them, we probably realized that the fates of various characters were never destined according to plan.

In a part of the episode, Red promised to give Liz a letter that her mother had left her, which contained all the answers about his identity, finally this did not take place.

Liz’s death in the blacklist, season 8

With Neville Townsend eliminated, Red knew that other criminals would appear seeking control of the Townsend empire. With his identity released, Reddintong anticipated that his life and Liz’s would be in danger.

His only way out was for the woman to kill him to leave her as a criminal to fear, and thus inherit the blacklist, which would give him the necessary protection against any enemy.

“Sorry, but I can’t do it. I don’t want to, ”Liz tells Red. The surprise came here, as while the two were talking, Townsend’s right-hand man, Vandyke, shot the young woman in the back.

In a flashback scene we see Tom, Agnes, Dembe, Aram, Cooper and Ressler, as part of the series’ farewell to Megan Boone, an actress who plays Liz after announcing her departure from the show. When the memories pass, Liz looks at Red understanding who he really is: Katarina Rostova.

Who was Reddington really?

Thanks to supporting scenes, we learn that Red is actually Katarina Rostova (the real one), who had to change her sex to continue her spy work and also protect Liz.

Recall that in Nachalo, last week’s episode, Red confessed to Elizabeth that he was N-13, a spy that the agent had been following throughout the season. Here he also reveals how his life has always been linked to hers.

The end of The Blacklist 8 not only closes the story of Liz, but also leads fans to think what will happen now with Red and with the letter he had to deliver.