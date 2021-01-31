The hospitality industry, one of the sectors most affected (if not the most) by the economic crisis derived from the pandemic, faces its hardest months since Spain came out of its first state of alarm in June. Until the arrival of the third wave, hoteliers suffered restrictions in certain territories, but the vast majority could at least open. However, the incidence of covid-19 soared after Christmas, sent to the UCI people who had managed to weather the 2020 storm and led the Administrations to take measures. As José Luis Yzuel, president of Hospitality of Spain, recounts: “The sector is in ruins, we are closed in half of Spain.” Of the 17 communities, ten have closed bars and restaurants (except in some low-incidence municipalities) and only allow home delivery, while the remaining seven regions, as well as Ceuta and Melilla, have brought the closing time forward, ending with one of the two pillars of restoration: the dinner service.

To face the losses, the sector demands an injection of money that does not have to be paid back months later. “We need direct aid that allows us to stay alive … getting into debt is not the solution,” says Yzuel. The latest response from the Government came in December with a rescue plan through reductions in rent payments, access to financing and cuts in taxes and contributions, but nothing similar to what the sector demands. Some communities have given direct aid, acknowledges the representative of the employer, but below what the companies demand. “We need aid like those that some European countries have given, of 10,000 euros the first month and a percentage of the turnover in the following months”.

Some 363,000 people depend on the hospitality industry to recover. They are the total number of employees of bars, restaurants and accommodation that remain in a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE), almost half of the total number of workers in this situation in Spain. To this data must be added the 400,000 jobs that the hospitality industry lost in 2020, most of them (267,000) in the restaurant sector.

The last three months of the year were especially tough for employment due to the tightening of restrictions due to the second wave. Catalonia, Navarra, Asturias, the Basque Country and Castilla y León already introduced the total closure of bars and restaurants, and the economic hole that it produced gives an idea of ​​how the January restrictions will affect the sector. Asturias closed the hotel business for 40 days (between November and mid-December) and only allowed home delivery. According to data from the Spanish Federation of Hospitality and Catering Distribution Companies (Fedishoreca), only 3% of the establishments opened in that period and sales fell by 98% in the Community. In the Basque Country, the closings and the fall in billing moved around 90%.

These losses are much higher than the national average of 2020, when the hospitality industry suffered an average drop in sales of 42% (compared to 2019). This collapse, according to José Manuel Fernández, director of Fedishoreca, has so far caused the closure of one in every five hospitality businesses, around 60,000. The consultancy Dipcom estimates the number of hospitality companies dissolved or transferred in the past year at 75,000, a drama that will continue in 2021, when it estimates closures at a range of between 25,000 and 50,000.

Four hoteliers tell EL PAÍS what it means to face new restrictions with a 10-month pandemic behind them.

Open to play cards with friends

Viaducto Cafe Bar | Madrid

“These days I open to open”, says Carlos Lloret. It is not a way of speaking. In its first two days with the new restrictions, it has only received seven clients. They are his friends, who come to play cards to keep him company. For 21 years he has run Viaducto, a café-bar a stone’s throw from the Royal Palace of Madrid that used to open at the same time it should now close. “Those of us who don’t have a terrace or open in the morning are dead,” he sums up. Since March, Lloret has not covered expenses for a single month and until last week it made 80% less cash than last year, “even less”, he says.

Those accounts have been obsolete since Monday, when the Community brought the closing time forward from 11 at night to nine. His fishing ground were customers who left the restaurants in the area and had a drink after dinner. Also young people who spent the night in the bars of La Latina. All of that is over. With the new schedules, his friends propose to reinvent himself, change the style and stop serving beers and drinks to put snacks at noon. “After 20 years doing the same … do I start giving vermouth? Do I set up a kitchen? ”He asks himself. “The reinventing thing sounds great, but I’m not an inventor.”

The surrounding businesses are the same or even worse, says the hotelier, who survives on savings and has no employees to support. He takes accounts and, of six nearby stores, four “are in ruin” and the other two have already closed.

Asked for his opinion on the coming months, the owner of Viaducto responds with pessimism and resignation. “I work better in winter than summer, but I just had the worst Christmas I can remember.” For the bars in the area, the festivals of La Paloma and San Isidro are the lifesavers of the year, so 2021 is going uphill.

Luxury also succumbs to restrictions

Via Veneto Restaurant | Barcelona

Pere Monje is the director of the Via Veneto restaurant in Barcelona, ​​with a Michelin star. He opened the premises in 1967, and like the rest of the businesses, it had never suffered restrictions similar to those of 2020 and 2021. “A restaurant reflects the economic level of society. In Via Veneto we have seen and gone through crises like the oil crisis or the 2008 crisis. We have lived through difficult moments, but also fantastic moments ”, recalls Monje. Even so, they had never experienced anything like the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

“This crisis is very different because for the first time they have imposed opening restrictions on us. Some very hard. From the first moment, at the company and human team level, we have tried to respond knowing that it was impossible to make forecasts and that it was very important to readjust the entire team ”, admits Monje.

Via Veneto’s staff has seen how they went from strict confinement at the beginning of the pandemic, to allowing almost total opening, to reach the current point in Catalonia, where dinners are not allowed and only serve from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. “We have been adapting to the regulations and we have noticed more than ever the affection of our clients in these difficult times. The covid has helped us to add takeaway food to our services that was previously very informal and now we have also adopted it as a philosophy, ”says Monje.

Via Veneto has a midday clientele more related to business and a diner more adapted to couples and groups. The latter cannot attend due to restrictions. “Even so, we will not waste energy other than working and giving the best customer service. We have adapted our restaurant, we ionize the rooms daily and all the equipment undergoes PCR on a regular basis so that our customers feel at home “, he explains. Via Veneto has also had to use the ERTE formula, but is confident that soon the situation will be much more bearable for everyone.

“Selling four coffees does not pay”

Paradiso Cafeteria | Santiago de Compostela

Agustín Ares has been in charge of the Paradiso cafeteria for 29 years, an establishment with almost half a century of history in the heart of the old town of Santiago de Compostela. Anyone who walks around the Cathedral will be able to see the green doors with stained glass windows of the premises, just 250 meters from the Plaza de Obradoiro. The location helped make it a preferred destination for pilgrims who came to the alleys of this area of ​​the Galician capital. Today is empty.

Ares, 60, runs the cafeteria with his wife and son Pablo, 28. They haven’t just raised the blind. They opened in June, during the first de-escalation, they closed again in October –after the imposition of restrictions in Santiago–, in December they reopened and in January they had to close again, while they were processing a permit for the terrace. They set the tables on January 8, until, last Wednesday, Galicia began the toughest restrictions since the first wave. El Paradiso will not open until February 17: “Selling four take-out coffees is not worth it,” he says.

The owner of the Paradiso does not finish seeing the exit. “This year will be difficult. If it was the country that is wrong, we will lean our shoulder and lift it up. But no, it is the world. There are no visitors, no pilgrims ”. Beyond local restrictions, it emphasizes the importance of tourism for the city, as well as a reduction in the influx of residents for fear of the pandemic. “There are clients who have not come yet, they are older people and prefer to stay at home,” he says. Ares chooses to see the positive side and has held up until today, but uncertainty hovers over his head. He admits that if the situation does not improve, he will not know what to do: “Being a family business, you carry it within you. We hoteliers were born to work ”.

“We have never closed for so long. Not in the Civil War “

Bodega de la Ardosa | Madrid

La Bodega de la Ardosa, one of the twelve centenary bars in the capital, was inaugurated in 1892, and until now it had never experienced a year like 2020. “We have lived through the Civil War, the flu pandemic of 1918 … but never we had closed so long. It has been almost four months, ”says Víctor Díaz, manager of the establishment.

The advance of closing time at nine at night has ended with the dinners at La Ardosa, one of the legs of the business, says the hotelier. If until now they had lost between 70% and 80% of their income, since last Monday they have been at a minimum. “The first day with the new schedule we invoice half that of the previous Monday,” he says.

The narrow sidewalks, the absence of parking spaces on their street and the acoustic protection zone prevent them from setting up a terrace, an essential condition to overcome the crisis, says Díaz. “Right now people think a lot about entering a closed place and that has especially harmed small places.” How to get out of the hole, then? “The solution is not to borrow more, the solution is direct help. That with respect to the invoicing of the previous year they give you an amount ”, maintains the manager.

However, Díaz acknowledges that Madrid is not among the communities with the most restrictions and that other colleagues in the sector are even worse off. Now he fears that in the coming weeks things will get even uglier: “Jesusito, Jesusito, let me stay as I am.”