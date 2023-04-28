LG presented the new interactive touch board for the education sector, LG CreateBoard TR3DK series, in four different sizes: 55, 65, 75 and 86 inches. It is equipped with various training models and teaching tools such as the ruler or notes, capable of supporting up to 40 multitouch points in the Windows environment and up to 32 points in the Android environment. Switching on and off, adjusting brightness and locking the screen are some of the functions that can also be controlled remotely through LG ConnectedCare DMS. LG CreateBoard also introduces an updated version of wireless screen sharing, LG CreateBoard Share, which allows up to 9 shared screens or a file to be shown in real-time on a single display, if the connected devices have the LG CreateBoard Share app installed . The Smart Viewing function also allows you to show different contents, so as to have all the materials needed for the lesson at the same time. The “Secure” mode can disable the sharing function and prevent unauthorized content from being viewed via shared screen on various devices. In addition, USB Block mode prevents automatic copying to unauthorized devices, thus keeping your data safe. Finally, for greater security, it is possible to activate the automatic periodic deletion function of the files saved on the whiteboard. It will be available from May.