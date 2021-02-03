Empty hammock area on the beach in Benidorm, on August 1. Manuel Lorenzo / EFE

It has been just over a year since the first case of coronavirus was detected in Spain, but it seems that it has been a century. For the tourism sector, 2020 has been historic due to the negative part: it received only 18.9 million foreign travelers. That is, 77% less than a year before, when the country chained seven consecutive years improving its record. On the part of visitor spending, the impact has been with a similar intensity: they disbursed 19,739 million euros, -78.52% below the 91,912 million the previous year.

The difference with the year of the coronavirus is abysmal. The 83.5 million foreign tourists who visited Spain in 2019 remain as well as the historical mark to beat that, at least in the short term, seems unattainable. The same with spending, where the difference with 2020 exceeds 70,000 million, insurmountable in this year and almost impossible to achieve in the next, according to the sector. In fact, last year’s figures are only comparable to the figures from the late 1960s. So, in 1969, almost 21.7 million foreign tourists visited the country, in 1968 about 19.2 million did, and in 1967 there were 17.8 million, according to the yearbooks of tourism statistics in Spain.

The exercise has been a roller coaster full of steep descents and almost no ascents. The first two months, still free from the effect of the pandemic, already recorded a cumulative decrease of 0.17% compared to 2019. That is, in negative, but with very high values, almost at the level of the record year. However, as of March the debacle was constant. In March, with half a month already confined, the drop was 64%. And then, in April and May came the hardest months in which tourism was zero. Two consecutive historical zeros that have been a slab that the tourism industry has not been able to remove.

If anything there was a small respite in summer, with the Government of Spain and the sector they tried to save the high season. However, the result was scarce and it is difficult to classify as a relief for the accounts of the industry, since 75% fewer tourists arrived than in 2019. To top it all, of those powders, these muds. The wide sleeve of the summer helped the contagion of coronavirus to run wild in the final part of the summer season. And that caused a relapse of tourism from September until closing a disastrous 2020. And the first half of this year, in addition, they also paint clubs for the tourism business. And so it will continue until the vaccine remedies it.

This sector debacle has a notable effect on the country’s economy. In fact, in 2019 tourism represented more than 12.4% of Spain’s gross domestic product, while last year its weight fell to just over 4%. And if income is measured with the INE satellite account formula – it takes into account everything that tourism activity contributes – the year ended at around 46,000 million, according to Exceltur. That is, about 110,000 million less than a year before and at levels of 1995, when the statistical institute began this calculation. Of course, the comparison is misleading because it does not take into account inflation during this quarter of a century and the almost 45,126 million at that time are worth much more than those of 2020.