How was 2021 of Italian television? The balance sheet is fiery red. According to a research carried out by the highly respected Studio Frasi, elaborated on the basis of Auditel data, the television balance of 2021 is negative for the main television broadcasters.

Net of the fact that the overall audience drops, with -7% in prime time compared to 2020, Rai in prime time loses 3.5% of its spectators, Mediaset drops by 10.4%, Sky by 10.8 % and La7 of 13.9%. On the other hand, the group of networks, the so-called “other terrestrials”, which are not individually surveyed by Auditel, gain audience in prime time: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney +. The “others” reach 16% share in 24 hours, surpassing Rai 1 (13.6%) and Canale 5 (12.4%). In prime time Rai 1 maintains its leadership with 16.8% share, but Canale 5, at 12.8%, is surpassed by the “others” (14.2%).

Meanwhile, in Viale Mazzini, the CEO Fuortes has decided to extend smart working until March 31st. It is the sign of the times: Omicron is also hitting hard in the parts of Saxa Rubra, editorial and non-editorial.

Chapter Rainews.it: the top management are focusing a lot on the new website. The undeclared ambition (of Fuortes) is that within a year it could be among the top three sites in Italy. Or at least enter the top 10 on a permanent basis. Among the news coming to the site, there will be that of interactive storytelling.

It is a working group made up of graphic designers (basically illustrators, mobile web and interactive designers and motion graphic designers) developers and journalists dedicated to the development of products with a large base of videos / graphics to be disseminated through the website, social networks and they lend themselves to go viral. The working group has just taken office and the first interactive storytelling could concern the election of the President of the Republic.