Assassins and elders are not two words that usually get mixed up. Nevertheless, In this story of fraud and murder, the two protagonists are just that: 70-year-old murderesses.

The first case that alerted the Los Angeles Police, United States, occurred in November 1999, when someone reported a ‘hit and run’ through a call to the 911 emergency line – when a car runs over a person or vehicle but does not stop.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an elderly man lying lifeless in the street. Apparently, from the wounds on his body, he was already dead before he was run over.

The victim was later identified as Paul Valdos and the Police found that he had been reported missing by his fiancée, Helen Golay, and her cousin, Olga Rutterschmidt, who were quickly contacted to claim the belongings and the death certificate.

The man’s injuries did not match those usually found in a hit and run case.

Lee Wilmon, the detective in charge of the case, began to doubt whether it was really an accident in which the driver did not accept responsibility or if, perhaps, it was something else.

This is because the toxicology tests did not show that Valdos was under the influence of some type of substance at the time of his death, so it was not explained why he was lying on the floor.

Additionally, Wilmon found the two women to be cold and calculating and not acting like people who had recently lost a close relative. Despite this, there was no camera, witness or evidence that would allow him to corroborate her doubts, so the case was closed.

murder connection



Almost six years after Valdos was found in that alley, in June 2005, another call almost identical to the previous one came back to 911: a man had been found in a dark alley, apparently after a hit and run.

It was about Kenneth McDavid and, again, the detective who took the case also found irregularities regarding the circumstances of his death. On the one hand, the wounds that the body had on the skull did not correspond to what he would have had if a car had run over him.

On the other hand, near McDavid there was a half-fixed bicycle, as if he had been busy with it before, but nothing made sense: the alley was too dark to have a good vision while working on the vehicle and the tires were in perfect condition. conditions. The investigators began to suspect that it was a scene that had been coldly calculated and that it hid something bigger.

The two similar 911 calls began to tie the cases together, even though they had been separated by nearly five years.

Unlike the previous case, in this one there was already a security camera that gave a bit of information: first, a truck enters the alley; second, the lights indicating the brake come on; third, all the vehicle’s lights are turned off for about five minutes; and fourth, the car starts again.

Additionally, toxicology tests on this body did indicate high doses of alcohol and other substances in the system that, when mixed together, could cause a person to pass out.

After that death, two things happened simultaneously: on the one hand, Golay and Rutterschmidt were claiming McDavid’s belongings and death certificate, identified as his wife and cousin. On the other hand, the Mutual of New York (Mony) insurance company began an investigation of two policies for one million pesos that were created by McDavid.

Interestingly, Mony’s investigator, named Ed Webster, went to the police because the two women refused to talk to him.

Right there was the detective in charge of the McDavid and Davon case. Therefore, when comparing what happened with both subjects, he found not only similarities in the ‘modus operandi’ but also in two important names: those of women.

The ‘black widows’



With signs indicating that they were involved in two murders, the FBI got involved and an investigation was opened in this regard, in which worrying data was revealed.

First, The two victims (Vados and McDavid) filled out policies for a total of more than five million dollars – around 21 billion Colombian pesos – despite being unemployed and homeless men.

Additionally, they both had the connection of having attended the Hollywood Presbyterian Church, where the two women volunteered to deliver food to the homeless.

However, everything indicated that they had done much more than that. Apparently, Golay and Rutterschmidt offered a room and to pay the men’s bills in exchange for them filling out paperwork and giving them certain information.

What the men did not know was that they were signing life insurance policies that had the two women as beneficiaries and that soon they would be in charge of claiming them.

With that connection made, police took the two women into custody in 2006 and, when they searched their homes, collected all the evidence they need to bring them to trial.

Golay had data and folders with the information of the policies that they took out in the name of the two men. In addition, information came to light about a car, very similar to the one seen in the recordings, that the women tried to sell.

Although some time had passed since the last murder, the Police wanted to look for traces of blood somewhere and found evidence that, after some tests, would confirm their suspicions: it was McDavid.

With this evidence, plus a confession the grandmothers made while they were in an interrogation room and didn’t realize they were being recorded, the authorities had everything they needed to start a case against them.

By 2008 the women, despite not having accepted charges, were found guilty of conspiracy to murder in the first degree of Vados and McDavid.Both received life sentences without the possibility of parole.

