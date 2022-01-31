Some time ago the most accurate metaphor for Peru ceased to be —as a certain popular saying goes— “a beggar sitting on a gold bench.” The image that best portrays the country in the 21st century has already gone around the world and it is this: a worker in a biosafety suit in front of a sea contaminated by thousands and thousands of liters of oil. A contemporary Sisyphus who tries to clean a beach stained with that prehistoric substance using only his hands and a bucket, even knowing that the high tide will soon muddy the shore again.

A thick layer of crude oil covers the shore of Cavero beach. Musuk Nolte

Photographer Musuk Nolte captured the work of these Peruvians in the early days of what is now considered “the worst ecological disaster in Peru’s history,” a damage that, in light of the latest research, seems impossible to repair. At first, the multinational Repsol downplayed the fact: they said that only seven gallons of oil (about 26 liters) had been spilled. Days later, the Ministry of the Environment reported that it was 6,000 barrels (almost one million liters). On Friday, however, the authorities specified the figure: at least, they were 11,900 barrels of crude (almost two million liters) discharged into the Pacific near the La Pampilla refinery, operated by the company, when unloading fuel from a ship off the coast of Callao. Seen from the sky, we are talking about a dark and viscous stain that in less than a week had already devoured an extension of sea and beach similar to more than 1,200 soccer fields.

An absorption line on the sand. Musuk Nolte

Taking inventory of the mess here would be impossible. The spot continues to expand to the north. But it has already polluted more than 20 beaches and five nature reserveskilled at countless species of fish, birds and otters, and has left more than 3,000 people unemployed, including fishermen, artisans and merchants. Meanwhile, given the inability of the State and the improvisation and lack of transparency of Repsol to remedy the damage, civil society has mobilized: volunteers and activists go to the area to rescue dying animals and protest this “ecocide” that, in reality, it is just another link in an old chain of catastrophes. Spills that occur far from the capital, in the jungles and mountains, where the activity of polluting companies has left sick, dead and displaced people for decades.

Workers try to clean up the spill with buckets. Musuk Nolte

There’s the data. Only between the years 2000 and 2019, there was 474 spills of oil in the Peruvian Amazon: 65% of them caused by the corrosion of pipelines and operational failures of the companies. In Lot 192, the largest oil lot in the country, there are 2,000 sites devastated by oil activity: 32 of those areas have enough land contaminated with oil and heavy metals to fill 231 national stadiums. Studies of the Ministry of Health show that in these areas there are families contaminated with toxic metals that can affect the nervous system, the ability to learn, cause kidney failure and cancer. But so far little or nothing has been done to remedy the damage.

Portrait of a worker in the area of ​​the spill. Musuk Nolte

Why would it be different in the case of the Repsol spill? Will companies continue to evade their responsibilities? Will the authorities finally enforce the law and protect their citizens? It is too early to give a definitive answer. Meanwhile, dozens of fishermen from Ventanilla, like the Amazonian indigenoushave been forced to work for the company that polluted the sea that gave them their livelihood: now they clean the oil, putting their own health at risk, in exchange for payment and a basket of groceries.

At least five nature reserves and more than 20 beaches have been affected by the spill. Musuk Nolte

Who wants to understand the physical and emotional wound that this fact has caused, look again at the photos of Musuk Nolte while listening to the artisanal fisherman Alejandro Huaroto in this interview: “We are so affected by this, that we are not even upset anymore. We are sad,” she said in a broken voice, near the now-blackened beach of his childhood. “We don’t want to live stretching out our hands to get something, as if we were beggars. We are workers, and what this spill has done is rob us of our freedom.”

Workers and volunteers have been working non-stop for days to try to contain the damage. Initially, Repsol said that just seven gallons of oil (about 26 liters) had been dumped into the ocean. The latest official government figure speaks of almost two million liters. Musuk Nolte

A group of workers at Cavero beach. Musuk Nolte

Fog covers cleanup workers at the epicenter of the disaster. Musuk Nolte