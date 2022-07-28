Admiral Osipov said that the Black Sea Fleet won dominance in the Sea of ​​Azov

The Russian Black Sea Fleet, during a special operation in Ukraine, won dominance in the Azov Sea and established control over the northwestern part of the Black Sea. This was stated by the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, Admiral Igor Osipov. His Thursday, July 28, quotes Interfax.

“Ships and fleet aviation destroy critical enemy targets and support the offensive operations of the ground group of forces by strikes with long-range precision weapons,” Osipov said.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Volodymyr Gavrilov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) intend to sink the Black Sea Fleet with the help of Western weapons and recapture Crimea.

According to him, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began the process of “cleansing” the Black Sea after the Russian military left Zmeiny Island.

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine began on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goals the denazification and demilitarization of the country. On July 18, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the special operation would end when all its goals were achieved.