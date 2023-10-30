Last year a fairly popular movie was released in terms of horror, The Black Phone, which took the genre a step further and with this in mind, fans have been rumored that there could be more to this story due to the final scene. This leads us to the fact that apparently the film’s producer has listened to the people, which is why the production of the official sequel is confirmed.

As confirmed by Universal Pictures, This new chapter already has a release date, this despite not having an image or some kind of logo in a teaser. And it will be no more no less than the next June 27, 2025 when users will be able to enjoy the tape. There are not many details about it, only that one of the scriptwriters will return to write the plot.

This is the description of the first tape:

In a Colorado town in the 1970s, a masked man kidnaps Finney Shaw, a shy and intelligent 13-year-old boy, and locks him in a soundproof basement where his screams are useless. When a broken and disconnected phone starts ringing, Finney discovers that through it he can hear the voices of the previous victims, who are determined to prevent Finney from ending up like them.

For now there is no confirmation that certain characters from the cast will return, but it is expected that Ethan Hawke return to The Grabber. However, we will have to wait for more information in the coming months.

Remember that the first part is available in streaming.

Editor’s note: I have not been able to see this film due to lack of time, but I hope to do so in the following months, since the favorable comments towards it have been very constant.