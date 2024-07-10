In the shadow of the Matterhorn, the most famous mountain in the Alps for its peculiar pyramidal shape, not only skiers, hikers and enthralled tourists pass by, but also a peculiar flock of sheep of a unique breed native to this region and which fortunately has someone to protect it. We are talking about the black-nosed sheep of Valais, a breed that refutes the popular rumor that speaks ill of black sheep.

Paul Julen is a 59-year-old breeder of this breed of sheep. He bought his first animals with his brother Rüedi at the age of 13. Today his farm has more than 300 heads of cattle and every Wednesday in winter he opens the doors of his stable on the outskirts of Zermatt, where he has received up to 100 tourists in one afternoon.

The flocks spend the summer eating fresh grass at the foot of the mountain and with the arrival of autumn they return to the corral, some of them without needing to be guided: “Black-nosed sheep have a memory and a sense of time far superior to those of humans,” he says.

When I pet one, I find that it is much more receptive than any white sheep. In fact, it waves back and insists that I play with it so that I remember Michel Pastoureau and his essay The colors of our memories, in which he examined the colour black and came to the conclusion that it could be resplendent. The philosopher reminded us of the lexicon of Indo-Germanic languages, which offers two terms for black and white: “black” and “blanck”, which are etymologically linked to the Germanic verb “blick an”, meaning to shine.

Blacknose sheep were originally bred for the rugged regions of the Alps. The breed was ideal for farmers because they could be left alone on pasture and still have time to make hay. Paul Julen harvests 140 tonnes of hay a year. He farms 50 hectares on a total of 500 plots. Paul recognises each of his sheep by their short, broad heads and calls them by name. (Miss Zermatt, Wolli…) and they come to meet him… “My wife says that I am married to my sheep.”

Why are you so keen to protect them? “Alpine sheep are very important for pasture management and biodiversity. If the meadows are not cultivated, avalanches can occur in winter because the tall grass underneath encourages landslides. Another point is the traditional appearance of the black-nosed sheep. They are part of the Valais landscape and can be described as a symbol of our region. Tourists from all over the world love to see them.”

In Zermatt, these sheep are appreciated for their stubbornness, affection, beauty and originality. They stay in their group, are loyal to their location and know “their” pastures very well.

Paul Julen and his wife Daniela run the family-run Tradition Julen business, which is active in gastronomy, hospitality and agriculture. When Paul is not in the barn, he will be serving at his Schäferstube restaurant, which, of course, has a black-nosed sheep as its logo and, of course, its speciality is black-nosed meat, available in 15 varieties. These sheep have half the fat content of other breeds, so the meat remains tasty even when they are eight years old. “I accompany my animals from birth to the plate,” says Paul Julen.

From there, near the river, it is understandable that the profile of the Matterhorn was used to promote Toblerone, and one is reminded of that legendary YouTube video in which Kilian Jornet climbs to the summit as if the mountain were a staircase.