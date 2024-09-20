Several Republican officials in North Carolina are pressuring Robinson to withdraw, fearing that his candidacy could negatively impact the presidential election, and Republican candidate Donald Trump, who is facing Democrat Kamala Harris.

North Carolina, where Robinson currently serves as lieutenant governor, is expected to play a major role in the race for the White House in November.

Robinson denounced the CNN report, calling it “a blatant lie from the tabloids.”

“We are in this election to win it,” Robinson said in a video message.

Asked about the CNN report, Trump campaign spokeswoman Carolyn Levitt said: “The Trump campaign is focused on winning the White House and saving the country. North Carolina is a vital part of that plan.”

Robinson, who has Trump’s support, is currently trailing his Democratic opponent, Josh Stein, in the polls, and has previously sparked controversy by calling the Holocaust “nonsense.”

According to CNN, Robinson had been active for more than 10 years on a porn site called “Naked Africa,” where he described himself on the site’s message board as a “pervert” and a “black Nazi,” and also made sexual comments.

Robinson, an African-American, also attacked civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., calling him a “communist bastard,” according to CNN.

He allegedly wrote on the porn site’s message board that slavery was “not bad. I’ll definitely buy some.”

Robinson’s platform includes banning abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy, defending the right to own guns, and denying the existence of climate change.