Sevilla visit Valdebebas to play an official match there for the first and perhaps the last time, hoping that the Alfredo di Stéfano helps him get rid of the curse he has suffered at the Santiago Bernabéu for more than a decade. And the thing is that those of Nervión have lost no less than the last 15 times, almost nothing, that they have played against Real Madrid in the La Castellana Coliseum.

It goes without saying that it is the stadium in the World where the whites and reds have the worst results in its history and especially in recent times. 11 league games, two in the Cup and two in the Spanish Super Cup, Sevilla have lost there since December 7, 2008 he managed to win there for the last time. He did it 3-4, on matchday 14, with two goals from Kanouté, one from Romaric and the other from Renato. A game, by the way, that Madrid had managed to draw twice.

A little over a year before, Sevilla achieved an even louder victory on the scoreboard and especially in the transcendent by beating the madridistas by 3-5 to get the first and only Spanish Super Cup of their record. The Nervionians had already won the first leg, 1-0 in Nervión.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of May 5, 2021

Santiago Bernabéu has not been a particularly happy name for Sevilla. Not for the results in the stadium that bears his name, neither as president, nor at the beginning of the century, as a striker for the white team. Curiously, Bernabéu was also the great executioner of the first visit from Sevilla to the meringues, to the O’Donnell stadium on March 11, 1917. The then white striker tohe noted four of the goals with which Madrid swept, 8-1, in the first leg of the Cup quarter-finals. Bernabéu would again score by the way in the return (March 18, 2-1 for Sevilla) and again made one of the four goals of the replay (0-4) played just one day later also in Hispanic lands.

As Madrid president and in the stadium that he built and bears his name, Sevilla has also experienced the most thunderous falls in its history in Europe and in LaLiga. In the quarterfinals of the 57-58 European Cup, the Nervionenses fit into the La Castellana Coliseum the worst defeat in its history in continental competition, an 8-0 with four goals from Di Stéfano, two from Kopa, one from Marsal and one from Gento.

In the League, tied with another 8-0 in Valencia during the 40s, it would suffer the same score just one season later. On April 5, 1959, Di Stéfano again with three goals, Puskas with two, Rial, Kopa and Gento again thrashed heavily against Sevilla.