The recent confession of César Román Viruete about the reason for the death of what was his partner, the Honduran Heidi Paz Bulnes, and the whereabouts of his remains that have not yet been found is being analyzed with great zeal by the National Police. The Madrid researchers from a new version distrust that the one known as the King of the Cachopo contributes after being convicted by the minimum and in which it implies a third person who is also dead.

For now, the inmate, sentenced to 15 years for homicide in 2021, has sent a letter to the Provincial Court of Madrid in which attached a sketch made by hand over the head of the head and limbs of the victim. This is the gullies, a place in the municipality of Carranque, in Toledo, which the police have already come to limit the area. Sources of all solvency explain to ABC that “the area is very wide and is not as delimited as it was thought at first.” On Thursday they were the first agents, prior judicial authorization, but will not start working until the rains refer.

The Operational Technical Inspection Group (Goit) has been commissioned, specialized in the opening of complicated structures and tracking on very difficult terrain. However, the bad weather of this week would invalidate any type of performance that they can perform at the moment; For example, the georradar, a fundamental instrument to search under earth, does not give the desired results if there is rain in between, as is the case.

The canine guides will also go, the dogs specialized in the search for cadaveric remains, but whose smell also does not pay optimally in climatic situations like this, since the suspended particles are dragged by the rains. However, they are waiting for the terrain to improve, currently angry and full of water rafts, to go in search of the remains of Heidi Paz. It will be when the court dictates the new date the moment they will begin.









However, the hopes of finding them is small. You have to try because it is the duty of the rule of law, and the sources consulted give as an example the multiple searches of Marta del Castillo’s body after the different confessions of Miguel Carcaño, his murderer. Of course, the high cost of these proceedings will not be paid by César Román, but the public coffers.

The script twist The King of the Cachopo is quite incoherent and opportunistic. Of course, nobody cheats using this moment: his thing is judged, and precisely they could only condemn him for homicide, and not murder (who would have extended his conviction at age 20, five more), because by being only part of the body of the girl he could not certify how he killed her. And that is essential to clarify whether he did it with alevosía or not. Therefore, the crime of body desecration was also fought, which are between five and six more months. Now, he argues that Heidi died of a shot in the head with his own weapon, while struggling. It maintains that she was involved in ‘dumps’ of drugs to other drug traffickers and in a plot with corrupt police commissioners. Both in the homicide investigation and in the Judicial Plenary, none of it was demonstrated; That is, it was another reverie of the accused, so the theory of discussion with a gun falls by itself. They emphasize the narcissistic character of the uxoricide, which needed to be again in the center of the media focus, as it has achieved.

It is a judged thing

Being already judged, although those indications that were missing to aggravate the penalty were now, nothing would happen. On the other hand, there are the prison times: the crime was committed in 2018 and until 2019 was not imprisoned. It takes enough time between bars to start enjoying (or being very close to it) of permissions. A confession like this could relieve their nights in the cell and let him out before. He would also be a respite for Heidi’s family.

If the suitcase where it was part of the girl’s body (the trunk, with the breast prostheses torn to hinder her identification by the serial numbers) was burned in the use of her own company, why did the rest of the body buried it in another place and in such a distant place?

He now says that he was his uncle who had been the person in charge of dismembling and getting rid of the remains. However, there is no news of that relative, which allegedly resided in the province of Toledo, who, to top it off, died shortly after Román’s conviction, in 2021. And, if he did not participate in the burial in Las Cárvacas, how has he made such a detailed map?