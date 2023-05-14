Mobile application to clock in at the workplace. VICTOR SAINZ

The obligation for companies to register the time of entry and exit, as well as employee breaks, is four years old since its entry into force on May 12, 2019. Monitoring its compliance is, as indicated by the Ministry of Labor, a priority issue for the Labor Inspectorate. Proof of this is that this is one of the objectives of its strategic plan and that since 2020 there has been a specific campaign to control the registration of working hours, independent of a broader one linked to non-compliance in terms of working time and overtime.

As a result of this effort to control that companies implement hourly records in accordance with legal requirements, in these four years the Labor Inspectorate has detected and penalized 4,804 infractions for non-compliance in this area, with fines whose total amount amounts to almost 7.3 millions of euros. Being, until now, 2022 the year in which the most violations related to time registration have been uncovered, with a total of 1,358, and punished with fines that totaled 2.14 million euros, according to reports from the Ministry of Labor.

For their part, the experts consulted defend that the implementation of the time register is an obligation fully assumed by the companies, most of which have already put it into practice. However, in many cases the systems used to record working hours are defective and do not comply with the parameters required by law, something that, as Alejandra Augustín, a senior associate in the EJASO labor area, warns, is sanctioned as if there were no means of control, that is, with fines of between 751 and 7,500 euros.

Consequently, according to Ana Gómez, partner in the labor area of ​​Ceca Magán Abogados and president of Asnala, it is not surprising that the main doubts of companies center on the choice of the type of system to implement depending on the configuration of the business activity (fingerprint, magnetic card, use of lathes, mobile devices, etc.) and in the elaboration of the corporate policy that explains to the workers the way in which they must use said tool correctly.

But there are also companies that prefer to risk a possible sanction rather than assume the costs of correctly fulfilling this duty. The reasons for this decision, explains Rita Fernández-Fígares, an Everfive partner, are usually that the company wants to avoid the financial outlay that the installation of tools or computer systems may entail for workers to complete the registration, or that it resists that the overtime hours performed by the employees surface and have to pay them. “Depending on the sector, there are companies that are compensated by the sanction for non-compliance, a fine of 7,500 euros maximum, compared to the accounting of a registry that triggers their labor costs, increasing the hours of the employees”, Alejandra emphasizes. Augustin.

Lawsuit Risk

In the opinion of Ana Gómez, this idea that a fine is more convenient than implementing an adequate time recording system is becoming more and more minority for two reasons. In the first place, explains the lawyer, the Labor Inspectorate is conscientiously carrying out various campaigns to verify that all companies comply with this obligation. And, secondly, because not only should the penalty of 7,500 euros be of concern, but, coupled with this breach, others may arise, such as non-payment of overtime, the violation of the right to digital disconnection or the breach of the duty to guarantee safety and health at work if, for example, it is revealed that twelve hours have not passed between the end of one day and the start of the next. Therefore, in addition to the corresponding sanctions if they detect this type of infraction, adds the expert, there are possible lawsuits in which large compensations are claimed for the damages derived from said breaches.

On the other hand, as Rita Fernández-Fígares acknowledges, there are certain professions or circumstances within companies that can make it difficult to comply with the registry, such as commercial activities, in client facilities or in the case of teleworkers, in the that the employee is not present daily in a workplace. “There are no regulated solutions for these cases, neither by activity, nor by sector, nor by profession, so companies are the ones that have to arbitrate imaginative formulas to comply with the law,” concludes the lawyer.

This causes, as Alejandra Augustín indicates, that there is a percentage of companies that comply only at a formal level to try to avoid possible sanctions. As examples of this practice are, according to Ana Gómez, applications that directly set the time of entry and exit, without this coinciding with reality; or that allow the employee to clock in, but the output is automatically recorded when the ordinary working day is exceeded, regardless of whether they continue to work. In fact, the falsity in the registered data, that is, files that reflect days that comply with the regulations but that do not conform to the reality of the work carried out, is the infraction that, according to the Ministry, is most detected by the Inspection of I work on this matter.

See also Egypt affirms its full solidarity with Saudi Arabia against the terrorist Houthi attacks Regulatory flexibility The registration system must be objective, reliable and accessible. From there, the regulations give companies freedom to configure it using the formulas they consider most appropriate according to their productive activity, which is a breeding ground for conflicts. Thus, recently the Supreme Court has recognized as valid the registration system in which the worker is the one who directly declares the hours worked in computer tools or even, in exceptional cases, in a paper document. Following this reasoning, for labor inspector Ana Ercoreca there are no excuses for not complying with this obligation. “The record can be limited to a piece of paper signed by the company and the worker in which the worker notes the start and end time of his day, as well as the breaks.”

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter