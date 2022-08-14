This Friday Anne Heche passed away, the victim of a traffic accident. Her obituaries remind us that she was a Hollywood star until 1997, the year in which she stepped forward to take her then-partner Ellen DeGeneres to the premiere of vulcan. It seemed that a lesbian playing a heterosexual (even if Heche was bisexual) was hardly believable. Heche’s career stopped dead. It also didn’t help to part with her in 2000 from Ellen, who shares with Encarna Sánchez the rare distinction of not having anyone speak well of her.

In Heche’s career there were several black hands. One of them lived inside Anne herself, but the rest disrupted the real world.

His last studio film, six days and seven nights, had not been a failure, and quite the contrary, it worked quite well. That is why I can join the affirmation that his fall was provoked.

There are many rumours, many stories that are told about who handles the black hand; Who has never heard one? In all countries there are vengeful tyrants plunging their chosen ones into misfortune. But I am going to share here one thing that I have learned: nobody falls while giving money. It doesn’t matter if someone eats a newborn child, scratches out an old man’s eye or rapes a couple of teenagers… if it makes money it will continue and, what’s worse, everyone will conveniently have their sight elsewhere when the satrap proceeds to stomp on heads. The only suitable moment to recognize the worth of someone who was removed from the spotlight is when he dies. Look: if you know someone in that situation, help them. Stand up, raise your voice. Yell if necessary. It seems like a thing of the past, but this situation in 1997 also seemed like a thing of other times. Circumstances change, but power relations are immutable.

