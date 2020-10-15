If in June the black genre threw the house out of the window to celebrate the return of the bookstores and what at that time many wanted to see as a departure from the pandemic, now in autumn, in the middle of the second wave, the stake is not minor. And the desire with which the publishers have provided news, re-releases, old but unpublished publications in Spain and celebrations of the classics is almost overwhelming.

There are fewer big names than in past harvests but they do exist. John Grisham returns to bookstores with The Guardians (Plaza y Janés), a judicial drama with a wrongfully convicted man included (a subject in which Grisham is very involved. See or read if not, The Williamson project) and many other ingredients that have made the American king thriller judicial with more than 300 million books sold. From the other side of the ocean it comes to us You’re not here tomorrow, a new installment of determination of the Argentine publisher blatt & rios to release all of Lee Child’s work in Spanish. This time around, Jack Reacher plunges into a case involving Islamic terrorists, the Pentagon and a promising senator with a promising career. If you haven’t read anything about the samurai Reacher, this is a good time. If you are fans, you know what to expect.

A little later, on the 22nd of this month, it reaches the bookstores Night fire (DNA), a new installment of the adventures of Harry Bosch, now perfectly paired with agent Renée Ballard. Michael Connelly is creating a great history of Los Angeles and crime in America through this series of novels, a mission that has something of Balzac and the outcome of which never disappoints.

Philip Kerr squared

But if there is a name that is going to roam freely due to the genre these weeks, it is Philip Kerr. The scotch, who died in 2018, is the creator of Berni Gunther, who would be enough, but not alone. RBA has published The art of crime, a story that revolves around the murder of the wife of the world’s most famous and millionaire author: a writer from best seller serial police officers who have announced that they are leaving. Kerr takes advantage of the plot, in which everyone who lived on the success of John Huston is considered a suspect, to charge against the industry, the agents, the publishers, the publicity, the readers, Martin Amis, the repetitive plots, the writers and, of course, himself.

Less radical but just as brilliant is in Dark matter (Black Salamander) where he takes us to London at the end of the seventeenth century to tell the story of the young Ellis, a gulf with certain abilities who is sent to the Tower of London to help Isaac Newton hunt, on behalf of the Government, to some forgers who threaten to sink everything. A book at the height of A philosophical investigation, a small wonder that we can only celebrate that reaches our hands after so many years.

‘Thrillers’ of all conditions

Those who are behind the whole business may have thought that summer, this rare summer, has not been the typical one of sun, pool or beach and a book in the form of guilty pleasure and, therefore, the catalog of thrillers it comes particularly loaded. Luca D’Andrea returns with The death of Erika Knapp (Alfaguara), a book with a successful writer and a monotonous life, an old crime and a small town where mysteries, lies and greed are hidden. Too similar, perhaps, to The truth about the Harry Quebert caseby Joël Dicker, with whom so much is compared to the Italian.

From the hand of Elisabeth Kay, who began her career on the other side of the barrier at Penguin Random House, comes Seven lies (Planet), a thriller psychological that is built to have everything a reader of this genre could want. Black is a genre of fashions and that of the domestic noir like lightning and this coming now is a good example of the best you can give. On the Nordic side, fashion or not, always fireproof, now that the cold is coming Seix Barral bets on Shadow of fearby Ragnar Jonasson, the first in a series of five novels set in a small town in northern Iceland, accessible only by a tunnel and where everything is apparently idyllic. There a young policeman arrives destined for life in the capital and his arrival coincides with the end of the placid life of the place. Deaths, investigations and mysteries follow one another in a narrative weighed down by a tone naive.

There is nothing naive about Inspector PT Marsh, a classic drunken detective, disturbed by the death of his wife and son and not inclined to respect the rules. This is how John McMahon presents it to us in a novel, A southern cop (RBA) which has the best of classic tough cop, with dodgy narrator included. A thriller with literary ambitions, a more than remarkable premiere that already has a continuation.

The spy novel brings together in recent times some of the best examples of quality narrative in the genre, always understood in a broad sense. With Dead lions Mick Herron continues the Jack Lamb saga in an espionage adventure in modern-day London that has the same ingredients as the first: good pacing, brilliant storylines, demystifying knowledge of the world of espionage and humor.

And it’s not a thriller strictly speaking but it does bring together several notable elements The long river of souls, by Liz Moore (DNA), a novel about the family and about the destructive power of drugs in the Philadelphia of the 21st century, which immerses itself – as many more will do in the future – in the nightmare that the United States has lived during the opioid crisis. But it is also a solid detective story.

Classic cut

And from the visceral to the analytical with the Norwegian Hans Olav Lahlum, national chess master, historian and writer who began with Flies (RBA) a series of success that is already in its eighth installment in your country. In this first that now reaches Spanish bookstores, an arrogant inspector is overwhelmed by a closed-door crime, an impossible murder, well, until a millionaire in a wheelchair comes to his aid. Fun How fun it is too Thursday’s crime club (Espasa), the first novel by presenter Harry Osman with which he has beaten in the United Kingdom records never seen since JK Rowling debuted in 1997 with harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. It is a black comedy starring a group of old men. Classic mystery, humor and English countryside for UK hit of the year.

Spanish harvest

The Spanish authors led by Alicia Giménez Bartlett, who in No dead (Destiny) tells us everything we ever wanted to know about Petra Delicado, that special, pioneering and unique policewoman.

And unique in his approach to genre is Alexis Ravelo who in A guy with a bag over his head (Siruela) delves into his usual themes (moral corruption, petty criminals, the hypocrisy of society, the misery of politics) to portray the history of the Spain of the ball, of the white collar crime, from the look back at a coastal town mayor who suffocates in his home after being mugged, handcuffed and covered in a plastic bag. A different point of view and a risky use of narrative time that works at all times. How does it work The silver night (Rocaeditorial), by Elia Barceló, (arrives on October 15) where one of the greats of science fiction in Spanish takes advantage of all her craft to present us with a case of kidnapping of girls and child homicides, a harsh story set in Vienna with several turns and that plays in an agile way with the reader to be left. You also have to get carried away, if you wish, by the risky first person that the judge and writer Graziella Moreno uses in The jump of the spider (Alrevés), a neighborhood narrative, of Javier’s search for a meaning to everything, a guy who waits in the Carmel for the date of the trial against him to arrive.

And speaking of looking back, Perry Mason is back. Taking advantage of the pull of the excellent HBO series that serves as a precedent to everything that came after, Espasa has taken advantage of the fifty years since the death of Erle Stanley Gardner, one of the best-selling authors in history, to recover the mythical lawyer that gave him fame and money. The first two -with new translations, like the rest to come- are The case of the velvet claws Y The case of the glass eye.

Jack the Ripper continues to fascinate

A change of scenery to finish. The variety of the black genus allows us to find, for example, with Crime maps (Siruela) in which Drew Gray gives an authentic scholarly exhibition on the most famous crimes of the 19th century, how they were solved or how the police were incorporating innovations. All this accompanied by maps and solid graphic information.

And finally, a good dose of Jack the Ripper, the murderer who has generated the most literature of all time without even knowing how many deaths he is responsible for. London 1888. Jack the Ripper. Black map (Literary Adventures) a small folder containing information in abundance about one of the most famous criminals in history (if he finally existed). A map of London rebuilt as the great capital of the world after the fire of 1666 serves as an aperitif to a huge foldout in which, on the one hand, Jack’s crimes and the last hours of his life are placed on the map of the British city. victims and, on the other, a very complete table with theories about the murders, who investigated it, how many victims there were, according to each other, the doctors who did the autopsies and a small profile of a forty suspects, some of them really hilarious. A gift for the eyes and the mind.

Harder but just as fascinating it is The five women (Rocaeditorial) in which historian Hallie Rubenhold (who hopes to bring to light stories of women despised for centuries) focuses on the five canonical victims of Jack the Ripper not to launch theories about their death, their character as victims and the identity of their perpetrator but to draw a biographical account of each one. They all had in common his terrible death; also their difficult living conditions, their more or less accentuated alcoholism. But, and that is where the magic of the book is, they were much more than victims, they were women who had a life.