For a few days there were rumors about an important announcement related to Black clover, whose anime ends next week.

It was after that the version appeared that the series would have its own animated film. Well, the latter is already confirmed.

It was through the most recent issue of the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump from Shueisha that this information was confirmed, and incidentally, a preliminary advance was shared.

Black Clover will have its own movie

In this one can see the work of Studio pierrot with anime, transferring the work done by Yūki tabata, creator of the manga.

There are some scenes from the manga that belong to the beginning, but also other more advanced ones. For example when Pole takes on its demonic appearance.

That is something that will possibly happen in episode 170, which will premiere next Tuesday. It is contemplated that it is the end of the anime for TV.

Black Clover already has a date for the final episode of the anime

It is expected that that day there will be another announcement related to this animated film of Black clover, and incidentally, if you plan to follow the series.

The fact is that the manga is still going on, and so far its creator has not said when it will end. But what almost always happens happened: the anime caught up with the original printed work.

Is why Studio pierrot had to resort to filler, but it was not enough, and it is necessary to pause production.

The last episode of the anime airs on Tuesday

Some believe that the team behind Black clover wants to imitate what was done by Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, whose animated film broke all records in Japan.

However, such films have always existed in the land of the Rising Sun. But you can imagine that you want to take advantage of the fact that the public is returning to theaters, and is eager to see more similar content. It is a sign of the recovery of the sector after the pandemic.

While in the West the situation of cinemas is precarious, in the Far East it seems that they are already recovering. Of course, with maximum safety and health measures.

Not for nothing he coronavirus it is still very present, and it will continue for a while. Despite its presence that does not prevent animated films from being successful. As for that of the adventures of Pole and his friends, you’d better wait for details, like its release date.

Source.



