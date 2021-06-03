Although the anime of Black clover ended, or at least was on indefinite hiatus, the series’ fame has not diminished. The manga continues and is not seen when its outcome arrives.

Likewise, an animated film is in production, which is not known if it is a sequel, or in fact, an alternate story. What also follows is the production of articles based on the adventures of Pole and company. And it seems that something new is on the way.

Black Clover is a fan favorite series

They are nothing less than figures Funko Pop. At the moment there are no photographs, only mentions. It is assumed that at some point those corresponding to Pole, Noelle Y Yuno.

In addition to the regular figures that each one will have, the first two will also have key rings. It is not at all strange that they have been chosen, since they are the most popular characters in the series. It is likely that if they sell well, some more will come out.

The Black Clover movie is confirmed and this is the first trailer

Although there are no official images, there are three designs that suggest what these might look like. Funko Pop from Black clover. With regard to Pole, he would carry the greatest sword he has in his arsenal.

In respect of Noelle, his magic wand and his respective grimoire. Equally, Yuno He has the latter at his side, while he supports one of his knees on the ground. They are conceptual designs, so it is not possible to guarantee that this is how the final products will be.

These Funko Pop are not yet officially announced

Is it possible to trust this information? That is the big question, since it is only handled by one source. There are undoubtedly many fans who would like to get the Funko Pop of this series.

His anime is one of the most watched worldwide. Although his manga does not reach more popular series such as My hero academia, Anyway it has been very good. According to the latest figures, the work of Yuki tabata it has more than 15 million copies in circulation.

These Funko Pop will not be the latest products based on Black clover that go on the market. We will have to wait and see when they are confirmed.

Funko usually make their announcements separately, without the need to coincide with any event. So from now on it could be revealed at any moment. By the way, the list also mentions some new figures of Naruto, Boruto and even of Attack on Titan.

Sources




