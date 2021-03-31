As announced weeks ago, this Tuesday, March 30, episode 170 of the anime of Black clover. As far as is known, it is the last in the series, although it is already confirmed that there will be an animated film.

However, it is not known when it will be released. So fans of the animated manga adaptation of Yūki tabata they celebrated the denouement of the story on television. At least for now, and that was through Twitter.

Black Clover anime ended with episode 170

One of them, @omaryown, commented on this social network ‘I watched Black Clover episodes 169 and 170 and even though I’m stuck with the manga, it still made me smile and cry a lot’.

To the above, he added ‘Thank you to the entire production / animation team of the series! Good job everyone! See you soon in the movie! ‘. @lightofthedeep, for his part, highlighted the work done by a group of artists and their work with a message.

The Black Clover movie is confirmed and this is the first trailer

He posted an illustration saying ‘In honor of the end of the #BlackClover anime, a group of artists from the series came together to celebrate with a collaboration! Thanks to Tabata + the hardworking team at Studio Pierrot ‘.

@ Matt_shoots2 declared ‘CURSE! I cried a lot when Liebe smiled and called Licita’s son Asta. The song of Beautiful that sounded behind made it even more sincere ‘. Also he said ‘What an amazing ending to the anime !!’.

The movie is confirmed, but has no date yet

To the aforementioned of Black cloveradded ‘Everything was perfectly done! There are no words to describe how grateful I am to the BC staff. ‘.

@ Matt_shoots2 continued with ‘It will be a while before we hear anything about the anime, so let’s wait for the movie !!’. Topped with ‘yes, I cried man’. Another fan, @last_outlaw_, let him see excitedly that ‘that episode was perfect for the ending. And when Beautiful played at the end. 10/10 ‘episode.





@NixkSenpai exclaimed ‘man… it’s really the end for now, huh. What an incredible outcome to wrap up 170 episodes of Black Clover. An episode with a roller coaster of emotions and I cannot thank the staff enough for their three and a half years of service to BC. Thanks!!’.

@ZORAlDEALE finished off with ‘the ending created a bridge from the first episode to the last in the most poignant way’.

Ended up saying ‘Haruka Mirai is a beautiful ending that takes our breath away with a promise: we will see Black Clover again in the distant future’. The anime is available in Crunchyroll.

