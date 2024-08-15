The flight recorder of the Voepass ATR-72 aircraft, which crashed last Friday in Vinhedo (SP), captured the pilots’ conversations just before impactreported ‘TV Globo’.

The co-pilot requested to increase the aircraft’s power, and the recording also includes screams and an explosion, as examined by the Accident Prevention and Research Center (Cenipa) of the Air Force.

The device recorded approximately two hours of dialogue in the cockpit. The information obtained from the black boxes reveals that the plane experienced an abrupt drop in altitude.

Upon realizing the emergency, the co-pilot said that it was necessary to “increase the power” of the engine, an action that attempted to stabilize the aircraft. A minute later, the plane hits the ground, and The recording ends with the sound of screams and an explosion.

The Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) of São Paulo announced on Wednesday morning that managed to identify 52 bodies recovered from the remains of the Voepass Linhas Aéreas planewhich crashed in Vinhedo, in the interior of the state. So far, 27 bodies have been handed over to their relatives.

The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP) said in a statement that the process of contacting relatives to make the corresponding deliveries will begin at 8:30 a.m.

In total, more than 40 specialists, including physicians, forensic dentists, anthropologists and radiologists, they collaborate in the identification of the victims.

Most of the deceased were from Paraná. The plane had taken off from Cascavel (PR) bound for Guarulhos (SP) on Friday. Among the deceased were three Venezuelans and a Portuguese citizen.

Voepass Flight 2283 Crash

On August 9, a Voepass Linhas Aéreas airline plane crashed in the interior of the state of São Paulo, Brazil, with 61 people on board. The 57 people who were travelling as passengers and the four crew members lost their lives in the incident.

According to local press reports, the accident took place in the town of Vinhedo, 80 kilometres northeast of São Paulo and with a population of 76,000. Flight 2283, which had taken off from Cascavel bound for Guarulhos, crashed shortly after starting its journey.

The Brazilian media ‘O Globo’ reported that the turboprop aircraft, model ATR-72-500crashed in the backyards of a residential area in Vinhedo, spinning several times in the air before hitting the ground. The Brazilian presidency confirmed the death of all occupants of the aircraft.

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo Brasil (GDA) and EL TIEMPO. It was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.