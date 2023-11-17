“They are all very strong players and in the end little changes when you have to face the best in the world.” In the press conference, after the victory against Rune, Sinner did not reveal his words. Is it better to face Alcaraz, Medvedev or Zverev? Who is fitter? “We play at high altitude and the court is fast, so facing those who serve very, very well is difficult and Hurkacz demonstrated it against Djokovic. Zverev and Medvedev serve a little better than Carlos, while Alcaraz has that quality of changing his level from one match after match. They are three different players: Sascha is very solid from the back, we know Medvedev and Carlos can do everything.” In front of the microphones, Jannik did not choose. But in his head? Who could you have the best chance of reaching the semi-finals with?