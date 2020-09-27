And so the words of Mats Hummels after the game were significant: “I have the feeling that we actually played a good game in many areas. […] We fully opposed it. We fought good duels in all positions, “he explained Sky.

The big but, revealed the BVB defense chief: “Augsburg used its chances and didn’t win undeservedly. We didn’t create enough chances. We didn’t use those we had.”

The problem was also named by Hummels: too much effort for too little yield. All in all, it was a game that reminds of the bankruptcy of Union Berlin at the beginning of last season.

In front of the gate you can clearly see that Uduokhai is positioned between Hummels and Akanji. The ball was then flanked in with pinpoint accuracy. As Hummels and Akanji stand, they have no chance of preventing the goal. Favre should ask himself whether it wouldn’t be better to have the opponents with strong headers covered in a man-oriented manner. Sure, this variant also has its weaknesses, but it would definitely be worth considering in order to minimize the chance of conceding such goals in the future.