Not again – everyone in the Dortmund camp will have thought. Not again, given away points against a team that you actually have to beat according to your own claims. Valuable points have not been given away again against an opponent who will probably end up in the gray area of the table at the end of the season. Not again, the chance to present against FC Bayern was wasted.
Especially when you consider that the record champions are currently very thin and could possibly lose some feathers due to the packed schedule, especially at the beginning of the season. But at BVB it’s the same as always: points that were sorely missing in the statement at the end were given away. The black and yellow dilemma threatens to continue in 2020/21. And no, that’s not an overreaction after a single game. It is simply the fact that you cannot allow yourself such slip-ups as the one against Augsburg in the championship race.
Although the title was not chosen as an official goal, BVB could have scored three big points early this Saturday in the fight for the Champions League places. Accordingly, the findings on the 0: 2 bankruptcy are also sobering:
The bare numbers of the game: BVB had 80 percent possession of the ball, a pass rate of 91 percent and finished 18 times on the FCA goal. The yield: zero.
And so the words of Mats Hummels after the game were significant: “I have the feeling that we actually played a good game in many areas. […] We fully opposed it. We fought good duels in all positions, “he explained Sky.
The big but, revealed the BVB defense chief: “Augsburg used its chances and didn’t win undeservedly. We didn’t create enough chances. We didn’t use those we had.”
The problem was also named by Hummels: too much effort for too little yield. All in all, it was a game that reminds of the bankruptcy of Union Berlin at the beginning of last season.
It also became clear in Augsburg: Thomas Meunier is offensively a clear downgrade to Achraf Hakimi who has migrated. That is not a big surprise in itself, but it became very clear against the FCA. The Belgian is solid and defensively stable, but his flanks in particular do not create any danger. The BVB game is missing such an important element.
If you look at the BVB squad, a big trump card should catch your eye: the broad offensive. Especially in the positions behind Sturmspitze Haaland, Favre can follow up with Reus, Brandt and Reinier. But the Reus and Brandt, who were substituted after about an hour, could do little or nothing against the massive FCA defense. Sobering!
The 1-0 win for Augsburg by Felix Uduokhai resulted from a side free kick. Goals conceded that happen in football – including BVB. Nevertheless, with a view to this standard goal you should at least think again about how to behave in such situations. Dortmund defends here in the room, the players are lined up on a line and want to provide the possible final rooms.
In front of the gate you can clearly see that Uduokhai is positioned between Hummels and Akanji. The ball was then flanked in with pinpoint accuracy. As Hummels and Akanji stand, they have no chance of preventing the goal. Favre should ask himself whether it wouldn’t be better to have the opponents with strong headers covered in a man-oriented manner. Sure, this variant also has its weaknesses, but it would definitely be worth considering in order to minimize the chance of conceding such goals in the future.
