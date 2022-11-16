This is the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival, a brand new car. No really. Think of it as a modern continuation of the car that won its class at the 1965 24 Hours of Le Mans. Bizzarrini went to great lengths to stay true to the original with this Revival, albeit with a few tweaks to meet current safety standards.

Bizzarrini was founded in the 1960s by Giotto Bizzarrini. At Ferrari he contributed to the 250 GTO and at Lamborghini he developed the V12 in the 350 GT. What you see here then is the first product of the reborn company. The price of the car is almost £1.9million each, which you wouldn’t say when you see The Stig wrestling it around the track.

Just after the first 5300 GT Corsa Revival was delivered to its very lucky owner, one of the 24 examples rolled towards the TopGear test track for a quick lap. Much respect to the drivers who had to control this car for 24 hours. And you would hardly believe it, but this is a version with the quieter exhaust. Enjoy the 5.3-liter V8 below.