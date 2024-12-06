The Bizkaia Treasury canceled a tax debt of 2.3 million in exchange for the “temporary” transfer of three paintings

The businessman Juan Celaya, now deceased, has not been the only taxpayer in Euskadi who has settled his debts with the Provincial Treasury with works of art or other objects. With information obtained through partially fulfilled transparency requests, elDiario.es/Euskadi has been able to learn that since 2018 there have also been 11 taxpayers in Bizkaia and Gipuzkoa who have paid just over 2.6 million euros with 18 objects, in mostly works of art. The Biscayan and Guipuzcoan Provincial Councils have not detailed what type of paintings or similar ones they are – in the case of Álava, Celaya delivered dozens of pieces, including the valuable four complete series of engravings by Francisco de Goya and the Civil War triptych by Aurelio Arteta , 4.3 million in total – but there was a defaulter in Bizkaia who in 2019 saw an amount equivalent to 2.2 million euros taken away after the transfer in “temporary usufruct”, that is, not definitive, of three “works of art”.

The investigation of the Basque counselor Amaia Barredo, stopped for almost half a year as her capacity was not clarified

The Bizkaia Treasury indicates that between 2018 and 2023 the dation in kind of thirteen non-monetary “assets and rights” has been “admitted” in payment of tax debts. The total value of these deliveries amounts to 2,565,018.29 euros. The first case of the period analyzed – and the most relevant of all those that appear on these lists after Celaya – is from 2019. A taxpayer with outstanding balances in personal income tax, withholdings, assets and VAT used the legal payment formula in kind for a total of 2,382,468.29 euros. He provided three “historical archives” of 92,000, 12,500 and 30,000 euros, respectively, the “full ownership” of two paintings, of 10,000 and 16,000 euros and, particularly, the “temporary usufruct” of three works of art “with a joint value of 2,221,968.29 euros.” Neither the type of pieces nor the duration of the loan is indicated, but the arithmetic average shows that each of them would be valued at around 740,000 euros and only for one season. In the case of Celaya, the Goyesque etchings – about 200 – were valued at 1.5 million and the three pieces by Arteta at 1.2 million.

In 2020, Bizkaia captured two collections of books worth 115,550 and 22,000 euros respectively. They belonged to two different people with Estate debts. The last case in this Provincial Treasury is from 2022. A defaulter of VAT and Withholdings paid 45,000 euros with three oil paintings. They cost 17,000, 14,000 and 14,000 euros, respectively. This organization does not give more details, understanding that the titles or authors of the pieces, for example, could lead to the “indirect identification” of the debtor, protected information.

Mystery solved: the debtor who paid the Álava Treasury with ‘goyas’ and other paintings was the businessman Juan Celaya



In the case of Gipuzkoa, this phenomenon has been less relevant from 2018 to 2023. Only three people have taken advantage of this tax payment formula, all of them in 2021. The amount settled is 68,000 euros, 65,712 for Inheritance, 2,062 for Assets and 226 in late payment interest. The Provincial Treasury estimates that this type of collection in kind has barely accounted for 0.001% of the total for fiscal year 2021. It does not even reach 1% in Donations. The Celaya operation, on the contrary, accounted for 20% of the total collected in Patrimony in the year in which it was carried out, in 2022. These three taxpayers allowed the public patrimony to obtain five assets. Again, it’s five frames. In the information provided, Gipuzkoa only identifies them as “Margolana” and assigns them the letter “K” as a collection, without mentioning authors or other details. These works of art are “deposited” in Gordailua, which is a regional warehouse located in Irún.