Auctions involving models Ferrari they often reach six-figure prices. In this case, however, this bizarre specimen was sold for just under 20 thousand euros and is now preparing again to change owners. It is a Ferrari 400i different from all the others: the supercar of the Cavallino has in fact been transformed into a limousine and after the sale last November with Garage Dream Auctions is preparing to end up under the hammer again in the event organized in Scottsdale by Barrett-Jackson, scheduled for next January 30th.

In the card accompanying the lot there is not much information, except those relating to the previous sale that we have already talked about. The specimen at auction is the result of a modification following the exit from the Maranello factory, a job that on the whole has tried to maintain the original features of the Ferrari 400i, while lengthening its shapes and making it a car suitable for carrying many more people than the original 2 + 2 configuration. Described as “a grand tourer in evening dress” by Enzo Ferrari, the original model was built in just over 1,200 units between the seventies and eighties. The 400i was driven by a 4.8-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine capable of delivering 340 hp, an engine that remained intact even on the limousine version.

This very bizarre Ferrari 400i it only covered 24,140 km and has been subjected to a series of restoration works that have reinforced all the welds, making the body stable and ready for other trips. The restoration work also involved the cockpit, with this special car with the Prancing Horse on the nose that looks almost like new. The rear seat can accommodate a maximum of four passengers for a total of six people on board, with the interior boasting seats upholstered in two-tone leather with white piping. The Ferrari 400i limousine is also equipped with a fridge and retractable panels complete with the Cavallino logo. A car that is as singular as it is rare that could appeal to many collectors given the very low valuation.