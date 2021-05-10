Any premiere of Oriol Paulo it is synonymous with audiovisual event. El Inocente, his latest work, is all the rage on Netflix (he’s been the first in trends for days and days) and Mario Casas, the actor who plays the protagonist, is one of the keys to success.

The Catalan filmmaker who brought to cinemas and small screens Setback, The body Y During the storm is causing a sensation on the “N” with its new eight-episode miniseries.

The story closely follows a troubled ex-con played by Casas.

Houses in “The Innocent”, the hit of Netflix.

Due to its short and effective career, it could be said that it is one of Paulo’s few successes. The same is not the case with Casas, who at the age of 34 garnered countless hits from Spanish television and cinema.

The artist who at the age of eight became interested in the world of acting after seeing The Boy who Cried Bitch, from Juan Jose Campanella, and years later caused sighs with Three meters above the sky he comes from winning a Goya for his performance in the film You will not kill.

In the years leading up to his well-deserved recognition, he had dazzled The bar, The Mauthausen Photographer, The practitioner Y Setback, films with which he was able to get rid of the typecasting of a simple heartthrob.

Casas is in the environment practically since he has a conscience. At eight he was doing his thing modeling and wandering around on television shows.

Casas and María Valverde, protagonists of Three meters above the sky.

But the career of the most popular actor in Spain began in advertisement of the most nineties.

“He spoke to the camera like children do. My friends always send me the one from Telepizza to screw me, “he said in La Resistencia after being consulted about his unknown facet.

One of the actor’s most famous commercials, the one that evidently embarrasses him, is that of a renowned pizza company.

In the ad, a funny Mario Houses (his network name) invites you to buy a delicatessen and take a VHS movie of the universe Steven Spielberg.

The titles that could touch you were The prodigious chip, two of Animaniacs, The goonies Y Gremlins.

Casas also starred in commercials for children’s colonies, the Renfe train service, cereals, toys and chewing gum.

In an interview with Fotogramas, the actor said that the first time he was recognized on the street was doing the series Obsession, the one with which he debuted in the format. It was on the subway and when he found out he called his mother and told her.

In that same talk, Casas also threw other interesting answers about his personal tastes.

The actor in ’95 in a cologne ad. Photo: YouTube capture.

For example, he said that one of the best compliments he received was from a person who told him that he would love to quarantine him and also confessed that he hates seeing himself in his movies. “I am the worst spectator I can have,” he commented.