When the Colombian singer Shakira published this Thursday her collaboration with the Argentine Bizarrap in the Session 53 of the latter, the topic immediately went viral. Either because of his danceable punch, or because of the curiosity of the jokes, a verbal cavalry charge against his previous partner, ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué. 14 million views on Spotify, more than 50 million on YouTube (and counting), the entire Spanish-speaking world (and not only) has stuck to listening to the singer’s musical claim. The theme has become the most listened to song in Spanish in 24 hours in the history of the platform streaming musical, surpassing ‘Merry Christmas’, by José Feliciano.

And now it’s time for celebrations. “Thanks to the amazing Bizarrap, [las discográficas] Sony Music Latin and Dale Play Records and my wonderful team and group of warrior women who walk by my side”, the Colombian has published on networks. “This goes to all the women who taught me that when life throws you bitter lemons, there is no other choice but to make lemonade.”

Since the release of Session 53, Shakira has starred in thousands of debates, both on social networks and, presumably, in real life. The phrases of the lyrics of the song have been shared and analyzed over and over again: “So much that you gave yourself as a champion and when I needed you, you gave your worst version”; “This is for you to mortify, chew and swallow, swallow and chew”; “You left my mother-in-law as a neighbor, with the press at the door and the Treasury debt”; “women no longer cry, women bill”; “a lot of gym, but work the brain a little too”; “I was too big for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you.” Even the EU Intellectual Property Office or the spokesperson for the Government of Spain, Isabel Rodríguez, joined in with their messages on-line to the conversation about the singer and the subject.

