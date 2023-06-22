“This will be a Congress that guarantees change: we will make history!” said the senator who had just been elected as president of the Colombian Congress for one year, Roy Barreras, on July 20, 2022. The head of the negotiations so that the Government of Gustavo Petro, the first left-wing president in the contemporary history of the country, would have a broad legislative majority, thus marking the great size of the ambition for what was to come. 11 months later, after the legislature for which he was elected, the balance is different: Barreras lost his seat due to a judicial decision; the Government was left without majorities, especially in the Senate; Petro’s great social reforms sink or advance in fits and starts. The optimism that overflowed Barreras was reflected in a first semester of pragmatism and legislative achievements, but disappeared in the second, the one that concludes, which saw a renewed polarization inside and outside the Capitol.

The initial proposal: the Broad Front

When Gustavo Petro won the presidency in the second round of the elections, Congress was already defined and his campaign had faced parties that could build a majority against him. Three months earlier, in March 2022, his movement had achieved the largest vote in the Senate and the House of Representatives. But that Historical Pact was far from being a majority. Almost 17% of the votes for the upper house gave him 20 of the 108 seats, while the parties that campaigned against him had 67 seats. In the Chamber, which has departmental constituencies, the president’s movement added just 29 of the 187 seats.

Despite that low initial fee, he assembled a supermajority. He did so thanks to the natural appeal of any new president and the ability of Petro’s allies to gain more support for someone who had campaigned with a pragmatism unknown before in his career, accepting traditional politicians like Barreras or Armando Benedetti in key positions. Thus, when Congress was installed on July 20, Petro was supported by benches of the traditional parties against which he made a career in politics, and even as characterized by the right as the centenary Conservative Party.

The optimism was enormous. This is how Barreras’ inauguration speech began: “There was never in our modern history a day so significant that represented independence and freedom as this day, in which, we can and want to say ‘the horrible night ceased and in furrows of pain the well germinate now’. This Congress, the most diverse in its history, full of alternative voices that for the first time are a majority, have a voice, have a vote.” Petro’s said something similar: “There are many tasks and I fully trust our representatives of Colombian society in Congress. New and old”.

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

And so it was the first semester, in which the Petro also reached agreements for them to go ahead, especially its two large projects. An ambitious tax reform, which without fundamentally transforming the tax system did seek to increase collection among the richest people, passed with some adjustments but its essence intact and broad support in Congress. The so-called total peace law was also easily processed, which extended the authorization that all congresses have given to presidents for almost 30 years to negotiate with illegal armed groups, but this time adapted to the ambitious idea of ​​negotiating, in a once and for all and simultaneously, with all kinds of groups, from the ELN guerrillas to local criminal gangs.

The first of the two semesters of the legislature closed with joy. Unlike many previous cases, the tax reform did not require extraordinary sessions with congressmen singing Christmas carols and defining tax discounts at the same time. The Government had obtained the money for its social investments and the legal framework for its great bet. But the thickest part was missing, according to what the president of the Chamber and congressman of the Historical Pact, David Racero, told this newspaper at the time: “This semester we decided to hold a public debate regarding the economy and peace. Next semester we will do the debate around the social. And I’m honest, the country will remember us for the social transformations that we make next year. There we will see if we succeed or fail ”.

David Racero in the National Capitol, in September 2022. John Philip Rubio

The break for health

The health reform that the government of Gustavo Petro presented to Congress on February 13 of this year was the beginning of the end of his legislative coalition. Despite the fact that the very idea of ​​reinforcing the role of the State in the system created great resistance, even in his Cabinet, the president prioritized it over the other two proposals to adjust the social, with reforms to pensions and the labor system. Led by the now ex-minister Carolina Corcho, the bid led Petro to feel that he had ministers misaligned with his government. This led first to the departure of the Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, a staunch opponent of the project and who had been Petro’s rival in the presidential elections, and then to that of the Treasury, José Antonio Ocampo, and that of Agriculture, Cecilia López, who they had supported Gaviria in the questions and that with him they made up the central sector of the Cabinet. Corcho herself also left, due to wear and tear.

In retrospect, that dispute was the origin of many of Petro’s governance problems that this week were reflected in the collapse of two of its flagship projects: the labor reform and the legalization of the sale of cannabis. In addition to the crisis in the Cabinet, the health reform unleashed differences with Barreras, who was essential as a bridge with congressmen from parties such as the Conservative, the Liberal and what had been his, the U.

Francia Márquez, Carolina Corcho and Gustavo Petro during the presentation of the health reform proposal, on February 13. Fernando Vergara (AP)

Barreras, who a few weeks later was dismissed by the State Council for double militancy, publicly expressed his objections to the reform. The same was done by the director of La U, Dilian Francisca Toro, the former president and head of the Liberal party, César Gaviria, and many conservatives. In the midst of these discussions, at the end of March the first commission of the Senate sank the political reform that the Government had presented. It was the president’s first major defeat, and a forerunner of things to come.

A month later, Petro made the unilateral decision to break with the legislative coalition. He did it through his Twitter account: “The political coalition agreed as a majority has ended today by decision of some party presidents. Some of whom threaten the majority of their own caucus.” The next day he fired seven of his ministers, including Corcho, Ocampo and López. The U and the Conservative Party, two of the largest and most powerful benches in Congress, responded by officially leaving the coalition and declaring independence.

Many liberal congressmen also began to distance themselves. This meant that legislative initiatives could not move quickly, as expected. One of Petro’s latest victories in Congress was the approval of the National Development Plan, when the judicious work of National Planning and the Ministry of Finance achieved majorities, partly because the Constitution establishes that if Congress does not approve it, the president must issue his initial project by decree.

A woman protests against government reforms in Bogotá, in April. LUISA GONZALEZ (REUTERS)

With the already broken coalition came the scandals that weakened the president’s stability. First it was the ex-wife of his son Nicolás Petro, a deputy in the Atlantic for the Historical Pact, who denounced that his former partner had allegedly received large sums of money from criminals during the campaign. Later, the president’s brother was accused of having meetings, making pacts and receiving money from drug traffickers and clans in exchange for benefits. The most recent, and strongest complaint, began with a robbery allegedly committed by Laura Sarabia’s babysitter, Petro’s dismissed right-hand man; He continued with some audios in which Armando Benedetti, then ambassador to Venezuela, threatened to reveal the alleged illegal financing of the campaign; and that they are involved in the suicide of one of the police officers in charge of the president’s security.

These denunciations were undermining the governability in Congress, while his image fell, as the regional elections in October approach. The Government managed to approve two important constitutional reforms in recent weeks: the agrarian jurisdiction and the recognition of the peasantry as subjects of rights. However, the three social reforms did not have the same luck. Labor collapsed; and pensions and health barely survived and will continue their course in the next semester, but they still need to go through the Senate, more distant from Petro than the Chamber. And the health reform stalled almost a month ago in the plenary session of the Chamber, where the Government has tried to start discussing the articles without success. Even representatives of the Green Party, which is part of the coalition, asked Petro to withdraw it.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.