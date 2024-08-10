The Colombian dairy sector has been mired in one of its deepest crises for months. It all started a year and a half ago in departments in the south of the country such as Cauca, Nariño and Caquetá. Then it spread like an oil stain. Caterine Marentes is 34 years old and has a small plot of land with four cows, which at their peak produce about 30 liters of milk a day. An amount that is transferred to the so-called canteens so that a car or truck can pick them up every morning in a reflex action as mechanical as it is important for the family economy. “At the beginning of 2023, raw milk was at an average of 1,900 pesos per liter (about 46 cents of a dollar). Today we have milk at 800 or 1,000 pesos (19 to 24 cents of a dollar) because people have no other option than to deliver it at whatever price they are paid,” complains the producer from Cundinamarca, in the center of the country.

In Colombia, there are roughly between 320,000 and 350,000 dairy farmers in the industry. A good part is dedicated exclusively to milk production and another part combines their activity with fattening cattle for meat, in a format that is called “dual purpose”. This is a division of the economy that has seen a vertiginous fall in milk consumption of 9% in 2022 and another 6% last year. The sequence, which already foreshadowed a mismatch, has taken its toll on small and medium-sized family farms that manage on tiny herds with less than 30 cows (this segment may represent 80% of the total sector).

“The total consumption of milk in the last three years has dropped by 21%,” admits the director of the Dignidad Agropecuaria organization, Oscar Gutiérrez. The most pressing unresolved problem, he adds, revolves around the effects of trade treaties and other agreements that are said to be cornering national production: “The 72,000 tons imported from the United States and the European Union replaced the equivalent of 35 days of production by Colombian cattle farmers last year,” Gutiérrez justifies.

Today, alternatives are running out and surpluses are threatened with waste. “What else can we do with milk? There is no other way to make cheese because the markets are saturated and the infrastructure for its commercialization is much larger!” Marentes concludes. For their part, producers in developed countries such as the United States or members of the European Union have subsidies and other advantages within their agricultural policies that lower the final price. That is why it is generally better for large companies in Colombia to import than to buy from national dairy producers. And to top it off, the Free Trade Agreement with the United States established that tariffs on imported milk would gradually decrease until reaching zero in 2026. The same clause was established with the European Union for 2028.

It is difficult to understand this story without considering the role of big industry, led by traditional firms such as Alpina, Colanta, La Alquería or the Swiss company Nestlé. “The degree of market concentration we have is very high. This translates into a disproportionate increase in prices at points of sale to the public, where you can find one-liter bags of milk at 5,500 thousand pesos (approximately 1.21 dollars) in large stores such as Éxito or Carulla, while the buyer is being negotiated down to 1,400 pesos (about 34 cents of a dollar),” explains the cattle farmer Ramiro Camacho, 75 years old and 42 years old working on a ruined farm where there are “17 cows that produce two cans of milk a day.”

Camacho, who has already put his plot of land in the hot Magdalena Medio area up for sale, complains about the government’s neglect: “As large companies have increased imports, they have stopped collecting in areas of the country where, due to distances and infrastructure problems, they have higher costs.” He cites three examples: “La Alquería closed the collection center in Puerto Salgar (Cundinamarca), from where it transported about 35,000 liters of milk to Chía [a las afueras de Bogotá]. The Manizales Dairy Centre (Celema) closed the collection centre in La Dorada (Caldas), with the same production capacity. And Alpina abandoned a point in Caquetá where it bought 400,000 litres.”

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE IT

The cattle farmer anticipates that, given the silence of the Executive, protests will be organised in mid-September in Bogotá. He also proposes a series of measures that include reviewing profit margins throughout the production and marketing chain to achieve fairer commercial practices: “Today, it is easier for large companies to bring a truck with 30 tons of imported powdered milk from the ports of Buenaventura or Barranquilla and finish the process in their plants with a hose and 8,500 litres of water.”

Andrea Ríos, head of macroeconomic studies at the National Association of Financial Institutions (ANIF), adds that, as if that were not enough, the climatic changes do not help at all: “For Colombian farmers, it is very expensive to produce. Subsidies are needed. Inputs, fertilizers, fertilizers, after everything that has happened in global value chains, are more expensive. That is why it is difficult for peasant farmers, and even for some large companies, to compete with cheaper imported products.”

A series of problems without an easy answer and which prevent finding some clarity for the future of the Colombian dairy sector. Caterine Marentes reaffirms that this is an open field for all kinds of shady commercial practices. She says that she has traveled through fields and paths in the departments of Boyacá and Cundinamarca, where giants such as Alpina or La Alquería have implemented what farmers have called the “pico y placa” (peak and plate), or other kinds of restrictions to collect fewer and fewer canteens. “The intermediaries and large industries have informed through letters, in the best cases, that they are not going to collect the milk from farms that are difficult to access, where producers are suffering the worst consequences due to prices,” she laments.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.