There are no videos, no further descriptions, no one knows for sure how it happened. And perhaps it doesn’t matter: Rigoberto Urán’s retirement on Thursday in the sixth stage of the Vuelta a España, after a fall in which he fractured a bone in his hip, is a pain that is not only physical. At 37 years old, it was the last of the great cycling stage races in which he participated as a professional. He had announced his retirement in February for the end of this season. X-rays showed that he had suffered a fracture in the greater trochanter, the upper end of the femur that joins the pelvis. His team, EF Education-EasyPost, confirmed that the injury does not require surgery and that Urán will return home to recover. Thus ended the last dance of one of the prodigies of the generation of cyclists who returned glory to Colombia after years of scarcity.

Urán, raised in the adversity of a violent country, repaid all his drama with glory. He was born in Urrao, a small town in the western part of the department of Antioquia, about 130 kilometers from Medellín by road. In the harshest period of violence between guerrillas and paramilitaries, civilians and peasants from Urrao were caught in the middle. On Saturday, August 4, 2001, Rigoberto, 14, had his turn to face Colombia’s greatest evil: that day, his father, who had the same name as him, went out for a bicycle ride with two friends, they came across a paramilitary checkpoint and never returned. Later it was learned that he had been ordered to steal some cattle from a farm. Don Rigoberto refused and they killed him along with his friends.

The death of his father, who introduced him to the sport and managed to see him win his first competition before the tragedy, could have meant a premature end to his career. The opposite happened: Urrao’s size allows all its neighbours to know each other, and the rumours about Rigoberto Urán’s talent began to be heard and reached the ears of people who were in the world of professional cycling. Cyclists such as his fellow countryman Óscar de Jesús Vargas or Marlon Pérez helped to make visible the abilities of the young man from Urrao, who, in 2006, at the age of 19, signed his first professional contract with the Team Tenax team. Later, he began to show off, in more than one sense, the speciality of Colombian cyclists: climbing.

Rigoberto Urán’s achievements in almost two decades of career speak of a spectacular athlete: a second place in the Tour de France (2017), two second places in the Giro d’Italia (2013 and 2014), a silver medal at the London Olympics (2012), apart from stages in Switzerland, Slovenia, Spain and Colombia. But Rigo, as he is known throughout the country, is not only one of its greatest cyclists. His name is that of a good-natured character, who speaks with aplomb, not sparing the friendly swear words of the popular paisa speech. His face is in advertisements, his nickname gives name to his cycling equipment store and his life has inspired a successful series both on television and on digital platforms.

For Eddy Jácome, a journalist specialising in cycling, Urán marks the beginning of the second golden age of this sport in Colombia. Although Mauricio Soler was already starting to stand out around the same time, a serious accident prevented him from having a career as long as Rigo’s. “He is the first to be super talented from the start. He started to show it from the under-23 level, and that made his career have media exposure from an early age, in good teams. And above all, the professionalism that characterised him, despite not being the man with the most achievements,” he comments. His integrity as an athlete and his discipline make him, in his opinion, a model for younger cyclists.

Although his titles are not as numerous as those won by other Colombian cyclists, it is undeniable that he is one of the most complete cyclists to come out of the country in the last 15 or 20 years: he had great performances in three-week races, he was a specialist in time trials, he competed brilliantly in one-day competitions – such as the one that gave him the country’s only Olympic medal in road cycling – he was a quality climber and, in addition, because he is a focused athlete, he managed to have a very long career at the highest level. “It will be difficult for Colombia to have a cyclist as complete and as capable of being in the elite for so long again,” says Jácome.

His contribution to national cycling, however, was not only individual: several of the new cyclists who traveled from Colombia to Europe in search of a place in the sporting elite were welcomed by Rigo, who already enjoyed a certain stability. Among them were Mauricio Soler, Fabio Duarte, Mauricio Ardila, Nairo and Dayer Quintana or Sergio Luis Henao, according to the English journalist Matt Rendell, an expert on Colombian cycling, in his book Colombia is passion. Jorge Florez Guzman, nicknamed Jorge Cheese Because of his profession as a cheesemaker, he was president of the Urrao cycling club, and he states in the pages of that same book: “Riguito marked a critical moment, a before and after. He built a bridge to Europe and became a kind of godfather to many of those who went there after him.”

Despite his career, full of successes and episodes of generosity and camaraderie, Urán’s adversities in his years as a professional are counted by the dozen. In 2007, in a Tour of Germany, a fall destroyed his elbows, a wrist and caused a microfracture in the cervical area. And in the Vuelta a España – his eternal pending, the only one of the three major races in which he did not manage to get on the podium – but in 2019, he suffered seven fractures in the collarbone, shoulder blade and ribs. This week’s, although less complicated, is perhaps the most frustrating. Jácome thinks: “Cycling is very cruel above all. If this is their farewell, it will be sad, but there are also things that cannot be controlled, and they know that very well.”

However, Urán, like so many other Colombian cyclists, has grown stronger in a hostile environment. French journalist Guy Roger, in his book Egan Bernal and the children of the mountain rangesays that the death of his father, far from making him bitter, turned Rigo into an excessive optimist, “like someone who knows that success and trouble go hand in hand.” This statement seems more tangible now, when the drama of the fall has occurred almost at the same time as the birth of his third child, at the beginning of this month.

As is well known in this sport, along with difficulty comes resilience. Rigo’s new fall in the Vuelta shows that his relationship with the race seems to obey the cyclical movement of the wheels on which he has launched himself to triumph on the roads of Colombia and around the world since he was a child. Therefore, it is possible that, once he has overcome the bitterness of his last fall, he will say something similar to what he said when showing his wounds after recovering from the accident in 2019: “I thought it was pertinent to show people what one risks, even though now everything is fine, but their support at the end of a complicated and difficult season is priceless. After the blow I said to myself: ‘Wow! You didn’t win the Vuelta, but people’s hearts did.'”

