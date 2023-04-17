Dressed to kill and empowered. This is how the head of the FARC dissidents came to speak of his desire for peace before nearly 5,000 peasants in the Yarí savannahs, a lush plain embedded in the middle of the Colombian Amazon jungle. His appearance was like something out of a movie: clad in an impeccable military uniform, without traces of the heat of war, he made his way through the flashes and cameras as if he were on a catwalk. On his back he carried a heavy assault weapon with a night vision scope similar to what the elite forces of any army in the world have. The gleaming weapon was loaded without urgency and seemed to be an extension of his body. His companions wore brand-new combat suits, as if they were props, and the staging seemed to have been choreographed to the millimeter.

Mordisco was the only commander of a FARC front that did not sign peace with the Government of Juan Manuel Santos. He argued at the time that the agreement seemed like a hymn to the flag, but other sources assure me that he did not sign it because his front was so involved in drug trafficking that he had no time for peace. He declared himself a dissident since 2016 and stayed in the war with his 400 men under arms. Today, seven years later, those 400 are already 3,000. A few months ago he appeared alive after having survived an attack and said that he wanted to leave the war and that he was getting on the bus of total peace.

The Yarí meeting turned out to be a fiasco because it ended up being turned into a show and a waste of armed power that was more provocative than conciliatory. The peasants who came to the meeting, and no one knows if they were of their own free will or under pressure, had to “dialogue” with some armed dissidents who extort money from people, recruit children and plant antipersonnel mines.

That has not been the only forced. Behind this prefabricated show, there is an encrypted message that seeks to sow in the Colombian psyche the perception that the peace agreement with the FARC was a failure, and that these dissidences that call themselves the Central General Staff of the FARC are the demonstration that the demobilization of the FARC was a hoax. This encrypted message coincides with the thesis of the Uribista right, which opposed the peace agreement and denies an irrefutable fact such as the demobilization of nearly 14,000 FARC combatants after the signing of the agreement with Santos. That same delusional right assures that Mordisco’s dissidences are part of the strategy of the extinct FARC and that they were conceived to combine the different forms of struggle.

The truth is less gruesome than the delirium of the deniers: far from having ties to the ex-combatants, the dissidents have them in their sights. Several peace signers have been forced out of their areas and others have been killed by Mordisco’s men.

Their affinities with the right are not the only bizarre thing about them. They do not want to take power like the FARC. Nor are they a resistance guerrilla like the ELN. The dissidences are neither one nor the other, but quite the opposite; that is to say, they are just an armed and mafia organization strongly linked to the legal and illegal world. On the one hand, they control the illegal income from drug trafficking and mineral extraction. On the other, they are a key piece in the colonization that the powerful political clans are carrying out in a rough way and that intends to expand the agricultural frontier and allocate the Amazon jungle to plant it with pasture for cattle. The dissidents (together with the political clans) are responsible for the fact that in the last four years Colombia has broken all deforestation records, an ecocide that happened under Duque’s nose.

Mordisco and his men have been lucky: Petro’s total peace has granted them a political status that they obviously do not have and that they are going to have to prefabricate. That’s what they’re at. Putting together the racket and dressing the devil in Prada. Now it is up to the dissidents to show that they are an armed organization with some political connotation and that they are not the drug traffickers that many of us believe they are.

