All things under the sun have a season. Market forces seem to confirm that the end of crypto winter has arrived, with the price of bitcoin skyrocketing to $60,000 (55,341 euros, at the current exchange rate). The main digital currency gains 9.9% on Wednesday and thus reaches a level not seen since November 2021. The rally registered by this asset reaches 42% since the beginning of February, which marks the best monthly data since 2020. At the close of the European stock markets, bitcoin exceeds $62,700, while major enthusiasts remain expectant of it exceeding the all-time high of $68,000.

“The factors driving the price today are very different from those of 2021, and we do not expect them to change,” says Eric Demuth, co-founder and CEO of the Bitpanda platform. The executive points out that, unlike what happened during the end of 2020, the new rally is sustained thanks to the improvement in confidence and safe access to digital assets, especially by US institutional investors. The low hours of the industry, especially after the FTX crisis, the sanctions on Binance and the TerraLuna debacle.

“This new rally is even more impressive in light of the statements from the main central banks, which indicate that they intend to keep rates high for a longer time,” says Michael Safai, co-founder of the firm Dexterity Capital. For its part, the eToro firm points out that investors are looking to anticipate possible changes in monetary policy starting in June, so it is an early purchase.

An upcoming reduction in the supply of bitcoin, a process known as halving, is supporting the optimistic sentiment. Javier García de la Torre, director of Binance for Spain and Portugal, comments to Five days that in 2012,2016 and 2020, the last times this mechanism took place, “periods of increased public interest, market activity and innovation within the system” took place. However, the local head of the largest global exchange platform points out that the context is “completely different” from any other previous rally and highlights the interest of institutional clients.

Investor confidence also impacts the rest of the cryptocurrencies. The main 30 references register an increase of 2.8% in the last 24 hours. In addition, this impacts other less known options, which also benefit. “If bitcoin oscillates above $50,000 we could see big movements in the altcoins towards the rise due to the principles of capital flow within the cryptocurrency space,” commented Matteo Taronna, analyst at the exchange Bitget.

The renewed interest in bitcoin has left another clear winner: the exchange-traded funds approved at the beginning of the year. According to data from the consulting firm BitMex, the fund managed by BlackRock recorded its largest daily inflow yesterday and entered more than $520 million, four times more than the data recorded the previous day. This firm points out that, despite a nervous first few days, the 11 investment vehicles approved by the SEC have raised at least $6.7 billion since January 11, the date they began trading.

“We are seeing the effect of ETFs sooner than expected,” says Joseph Edwards, head of research at Enigma Securities, in an analysis note. For Edwards, the new data will cause investment advisors to “quickly sell” these exchange-traded funds to their clients.

For their part, the listed companies most exposed to bitcoin variations also register positive numbers. MicroStrategy, originally dedicated to programs for business management in the cloud but with a decided commitment to hoarding cryptoassets, registered an increase of almost 10% before the opening of Wall Street. For their part, the titles of The Coinbase exchange platform rises more than 5% waiting for the start of the session.

The main leaders of the sector insist that this is not an isolated event. “It is no longer a question of fashion, or the frenzy of the ball this time, but rather the price is being pushed by the increase in demand,” adds Demuth. At the same time, this expert points out, the “clearer” regulatory framework, after the sanction of a new community regulation last April, contributes to consolidating the sector and avoiding again the construction of a giant with feet of clay.

Follow all the information Five days in Facebook, x and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda