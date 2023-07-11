Differentiated autonomy: the bishops against. Zuppi in Benevento reiterates the dangers





The occasion was the “two days” still underway at the “Centro Pace” of Beneventowhere for the third consecutive year the bishops from the most isolated areas of Italy gathered, 30 prelates who shared their experiences.

The conference is behind closed doors but a press conference was then organised.

The theme is interesting and concerns the isolation to which some areas of our country are subjected, especially in the South and specifically in the Benevento area and the Campania.

The occasion however closely resonates with politics as thedifferentiated autonomy is one of the topics on the government’s agenda.

The bishops, through the CEI, have said they were against it for some time and yesterday was the occasion to reiterate it.

The organizer of the event, the archbishop of Benevento Felice Accrocca said:

«Differentiated autonomy can risk separating internal areas even further, those areas that are geographically more distant from the centers of services, health and social assistance. This is why we bishops confront each other for a new one Pastoral of the interior areas of the country.

Clear words, pronounced in the presence of the cardinal Matteo Zuppiarchbishop of Bologna but above all president of the Italian Episcopal Conference (CEI) and trusted man of Pope Francis.

Zuppi, who conspicuously agreed during Accrocca’s speech, then took the floor:

“The problem of inland areas concerns not only the South but our whole country. Monsignor Accrocca made us all understand how to understand the problem and find solutions with his insistence and an open discussion to find solutions both at a pastoral level, so as not to forget the internal areas that are our past but above all our future as a community , the truest fabric of our community”.

As regards the specific issue of differentiated autonomy Soups at the end of March it had been trenchant:

