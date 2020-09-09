On the day of July 2018 they arrested the commissioner who was Villarejo’s mole within the Police, Commissioner Enrique García Castaño, alias Fats, was with a priest, Silverio Nieto, as acknowledged within the transient of the Prosecutor’s Workplace of the Kitchen case recognized this Monday. The official himself declared that the priest was “an individual of his belief.” This curious secondary character within the plot, reappears in 2020 as an middleman within the trade of messages between the previous quantity two Inside, Francisco Martínez, about to tug the blanket, and the remainder of these concerned. As a result of Nieto, described within the media for seven years as Jorge Fernández Díaz’s private confessor, is somebody very near the previous minister, a lot in order that he additionally will get concerned in his most delicate issues, as mirrored within the Anti-Corruption report.

Operation Kitchen

Truly, this priest born in 1947 in Almendralejo, Badajoz, is many different issues. His biography may be very peculiar: he was a service provider sailor, a police officer of the Francoist Data Brigade within the Seventies, then a decide by opposition, with a strong authorized coaching, and a Justice of the Peace within the Superior Court docket of Justice of Madrid, as revealed The confidential. There he was tutor of practices of Carlos Lesmes, present president of the Supreme Court docket and of the Basic Council of the Judicial Energy. Then he grew to become a priest on the age of 51, in 1999, and has been plumber trusted within the Episcopal Convention and for the Vatican. He has been in command of the civil authorized providers of the Spanish bishops, because it seems on his web site, and is presently a member of the advisory committee of the Committee on Authorized Affairs. He got here to aspire to be a army bishop, though in current occasions he’s already in low hours throughout the Episcopal Convention. However particularly these years he has been the unofficial detective despatched to a few of the greatest recognized instances of kid abuse within the Spanish Church, to make clear the matter. Or, in keeping with some affected folks, to cowl them up, an excessive that he denies. He is without doubt one of the architects of the protocols to confront abuses within the clergy and is a part of the fee in opposition to pedophilia of the bishops. Till now it was recognized that he moved within the sewers of the Church fixing issues, however the newest revelations reveal that he additionally did so in these of the State.

“He’s a personality who served as plumber from part of the Vatican and the Episcopal Convention at the moment to deceive us, extract info and destroy the legitimacy of the credit score of my son, who was the sufferer ”, affirms with forcefulness Juan Cuatrecasas, father of the minor who suffered abuse within the college of Gaztelueta, from Opus Dei, in Leioa (Bizkaia), and now a PSOE deputy. The aggressor was sentenced to 11 years, pending the ultimate sentence of the Supreme Court docket. Nieto’s means of working got here to gentle when this household clashed with the bishops for his or her intervention. The priest was despatched to fulfill with the sufferer in June 2015, after the sufferer wrote to the Pope recounting his case. “At first he was very talkative, he informed us his life. Then he reworked and questioned us, about unusual particulars, the outline of the locations of the occasions … When he completed he ran away. On the trial it got here out that afterwards he went to highschool they usually modified every little thing based mostly on what we had informed in order that it didn’t coincide. They did works, they modified the ground, the door, the curtains… ”, says Cuatrecasas. He remembers a phrase that Nieto mentioned to his son: “In life you must be a bit dangerous.”

Nieto, all the time tanned and who offers mass within the central Basilica de la Concepción on Goya Road in Madrid, had a late vocation just like the conversion of Fernández Díaz. The previous minister has informed how after a dissipated life he had a revelation in Las Vegas, which reworked him into an ultra-conservative believer. As the pinnacle of the Inside, he adorned virgins and mentioned {that a} guardian angel named Marcelo gave him a hand: “He helps me with little issues, like parking the automobile. And likewise within the huge ones, it all the time helps ”. Silverio Nieto has additionally helped the previous minister. Within the Anticorruption report that requests the imputation of Jorge Fernández Díaz and the previous Protection Minister María Dolores de Cospedal, it emerges that Silverio Nieto is the particular person to whom the previous quantity two of the Inside sends a message earlier than declaring earlier than the decide to convey his considerations: “The protection calls for to ship in courtroom the notarial acts during which the messages obtained all through 2013 and 2014 are recorded, with very clear and specific directions on the alleged police operations which can be all about ”. Martínez, who fears that they are going to depart him “mendacity”, in keeping with the prosecutor’s account, warns the priest that these acts “will essentially entail the summons of Jorge and possibly Rajoy”. “After all nothing is farther from my want,” he concludes. What Nieto did subsequent was to bounce the message to his two buddies: the previous minister and García Castaño.

Nieto, who denies having been Fernández Díaz’s confessor and defines himself solely as his buddy, defined to EL PAÍS final evening that he is aware of this group of brokers from his police days: “We have been companions. I do know many policemen as a result of I used to be a police officer and plenty of judges as a result of I used to be a decide. The one factor I did on this case was to ahead a message, maybe Paco thought that the minister would hearken to me, and could be extra receptive, however I’ve nothing to do with these tales. ” The Episcopal Convention didn’t wish to worth the data revealed.