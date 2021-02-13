In the harshest statement issued by the Church since the current Government took office, the 14 bishops of the Northwest warned that both in the country and in their region “democracy is threatened by disrespect to the division of the three powers, due to the lack of independence of justice ”and“ it has been progressively weakening due to the lack of listening, dialogue and meeting ”.

After the annual meeting that the prelates of the provinces of Jujuy, Salta, Tucumán, La Rioja, Catamarca and Santiago del Estero held, this time in the capital of Salta, they issued the statement entitled “Message to the People of God from the Bishops of the NOA” , which reflects an increasingly widespread concern in the clergy about institutional quality.

In fact, in the last assembly of the hundred of the country’s bishops held in November – virtually – it had emerged, although finally it was decided to issue a statement that focused on the abortion legalization project that was about to be voted on in the Senate . But it could turn into another after the plenary scheduled for April.

The approval of the abortion bill produced a deep malaise in the Church, not only because of the underlying dissent – for the Church there is life from conception – but also because of the opportunity – in the midst of the pandemic and around Christmas – and the effort that President Alberto Fernández put into get the law out.

The tension in the relationship was reflected in the fact that the dome of the Episcopate He did not ask the president for an audience to present him with the traditional Christmas greetings. Furthermore, this week he did not send any member of his leadership to the meeting with the representatives of the creeds called by the Government to present the Economic and Social Council.

For the Episcopal Conference – the body that brings together all the bishops of the country – was attended by its press officer, while in the case of DAIA, AMIA, the Islamic Center, the Christian Alliance of Evangelical Churches of the Argentine Republic and the Argentine Federation of Evangelical Churches were its presidents.

The NOA bishops say that they are concerned that “many officials of the three branches of the State and leaders (political, social, economic, trade union, even religious), put the personal, partisan or sectoral good before the common good, privileging groups and excluding very many fellow citizens ”.

“Democracy is threatened by the lack of respect for the division of the three powers, for the lack of independence of justice, due to the lack of participation of civil society actors, due to the enactment of unjust, inhuman and unconstitutional laws, such as abortion ”, they warn.

They emphasize that “for democracy to serve the common good it must put the human person at the center, especially those who are neglected or excluded.”

“Respect for the Constitution -they add- it must be oriented precisely to saving the common good. The fundamental law of our country – they indicate – is a guarantee of freedom and the path of fraternity ”.

They argue that in the pandemic “other social illnesses that afflict the country and especially the NOA have also become evident”, but “the efforts of all health, education and essential services workers are an encouragement of hope in the midst of so much confusion, suffering and injustice ”.