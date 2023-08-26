EL PAÍS launched an investigation into pedophilia in the Spanish Church in 2018 and has a database updated with all known cases. If you know of a case that has not seen the light of day, you can write to us at: [email protected]. If it is a case in Latin America, the address is: [email protected].

─────────

Compensation for victims of pedophilia is the elephant in the room that the Spanish Church continues to pretend that it does not see: it neither announces its reparation plan nor is it concerned about its possible economic effects. Nor does it provide information on how much it has paid in recent decades, bound by civil judgments or in out-of-court settlements with victims. But the time to continue ignoring the issue is running out. The path indicated by the churches of France, Germany and the United States – where the diocese of San Francisco has declared bankruptcy to pay compensation to the victims – worries the Spanish bishops. Above all, in the dioceses with fewer resources, which request a response from the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) on how to cover future repairs in their territories. In principle, there will be: the law firm Cremades & Calvo Sotelo must deliver in a few weeks the audit report on sexual abuse that the EEC commissioned 18 months ago. Among the recommendations that you make, will include financial compensation. It is not known, however, the amounts that the lawyers will propose or what procedure will be established to collect them.

The 70 Spanish dioceses and religious orders do not report on the reparation processes for victims that they have followed up to now. The only data available, taken from court rulings or from cases that have come to light, show that the Church has paid at least 2.1 million euros to 230 victims who suffered abuse by 53 pedophiles. That is, it has only compensated 10% of the 2,183 known victims (the number of defendants is 1,021), according to this newspaper’s database, since there is still no official accounting.

The vast majority of the fines compensated – it is not known if by the convicted person out of pocket or by the order or diocese to which he belongs – have been in compliance with a judicial sentence. Only in four cases did the Church figure in the sentences as subsidiary civil liability. But this is only a calculation: in addition, there is evidence that the Church has paid victims on five other occasions in extrajudicial processes or within its ecclesiastical courts.

The amounts that have been paid in Spain of which there is news range between 675 euros and 73,000 per victim. The ecclesial hierarchy secretly manages the cases it knows about, and also the amounts it handles, so it is impossible to know how much the total bill amounts to. An ecclesiastical judge, who prefers to remain anonymous for possible reprisals, affirms that in the 1990s and early 2000s the bishops “used the reserved funds of their dioceses to pay for the silence of the victims”, cases that are not reflected in any accounting internal. In the same way, the dioceses do not report on the ecclesiastical judgments that they instruct in their courts, nor on the reparations that they dictate in their sentences.

The secretary of the EEC, César García Magán, assured last March at a press conference that he was not aware of the existence of “a canonical sentence that has determined financial compensation.” However, the ecclesiastical judge responds that he has issued “at least two since 2021 where the diocese was sentenced to pay 50,000 euros in each case.” Some orders, such as the Jesuits, negotiate with those affected through a tariff governed by the “seriousness” of the abuse: up to 5,000 euros, light; up to 10,000, medium; up to 15,000, high. It is also common for them to force the victim to sign clauses of silence, a measure prohibited by canon law.

The institution’s lack of transparency makes it difficult to ascertain the magnitude of the economic impact that the scandal will have. To begin with, because it is not yet known how many victims there are, but all the calculations exceed the thousand documented by far. But also because it is not known what the Spanish Church is willing to repair and recognize. What is clear is that the bishops are concerned about the issue and the bill for pedophilia and the models followed by the ecclesial hierarchy in other countries pose a considerable economic threat to the institution, from the bankruptcy of dioceses in the US to the sale of assets in France, or the disbursement of millions in Germany. “What scares the bishops the most is the economic issue. They are very scared with what is being paid in other countries”, says a person from a Spanish diocese, who prefers not to give his name.

international examples

The American Church has faced the problem of reparations with two strategies. One is that of the diocese of San Francisco, forced to declare bankruptcy to maintain its economic activity and face the lawsuits. In this sense, US bankruptcy law allows the diocese or order to consolidate all the claims in a single court and to negotiate a general agreement, instead of facing each case individually. The second strategy is to resolve the reparations with out-of-court agreements. For example, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, in California, paid in 2007 about 660 million dollars (plus 554 million euros) to 500 victims, almost one million dollars for each affected person. The amounts are enormous and far exceed the 320 million euros that, for example, the 70 Spanish dioceses received this year through the Income tax box.

Unlike the US, where pedophilia crimes are imprescriptible in 21 of the 55 states, in Spain most cases have prescribed, so the victims have no possibility of reparation, unless the Church wants to do it voluntarily. To do this, they can open an investigation protected by canon law, in which these crimes do not prescribe. However, this is archived if the accused has died or if the bishop considers that “there is insufficient evidence”, something that is usual in these cases.

Germany shows the way of another model. To deal with the civil prescription and also the filing of the cases, the German bishops have established a recognition process in which each testimony is studied and then an arbitration court establishes the amounts, which reach up to 50,000 euros.

The commission that carries out the audit commissioned by the Spanish Church to Cremades debates proposing this model to the bishops so that they apply it in Spain, although without specifying the amounts. “We are going to recommend it, a kind of one-stop shop and that they organize a system,” the office’s president, Javier Cremades, told this newspaper last March. If it is extrapolated to the thousand victims admitted at the moment by the Church —this newspaper counts them at 2,183 and Cremades at “several thousand”— the amount would amount to a maximum of 50 million euros. But as has been verified in recent years in Spain, the tip of the iceberg of the problem is still looming and the number of victims who report their case continues to grow, and with it the number of possible compensation.

Another key is how the Church will pay for these repairs. The annual report of activities of the Spanish Episcopal Conference for 2021 estimates the final income at more than 49 million euros (1,142 million euros of income less 1,093 million of expenses). It should be noted that half of the resources that the Church receives are from contributions from the faithful (more than 310 million in 2020) and from the tax allocation (237 million in 2020). They are final donations, that is, contributions that carry the express will of the donor to allocate them to a specific purpose: the pastoral services of the Church, the support of its workers and the extensive social work it carries out. Therefore, the institution cannot use these resources to pay compensation.

The French Church, the third model, has faced this same situation. There, the ecclesiastical hierarchy, after publishing in 2021 the internal report that estimated 330,000 victims of abuse, now plans to sell their assets to set up a common fund and make reparation payments. This may be another action that the Spanish bishops can emulate.

Another model is that of Australia, whose government created a National Compensation Plan in 2018 for charitable and religious institutions to adhere to. This plan consisted in the creation of a committee of experts that decides the amount that each victim should receive and then the corresponding institution disburses that money. In 2020, 2,504 payments were made, on average each person affected received almost 82,000 dollars (about 71,000 euros).