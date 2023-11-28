EL PAÍS launched an investigation into pedophilia in the Spanish Church in 2018 and has a database updated with all known cases. If you know of any case that has not seen the light, you can write to us at: [email protected]. If it is a case in Latin America, the address is: [email protected].

The Pope met this Tuesday morning with the Spanish Episcopal Conference (CEE) full. Some 80 bishops traveled to the Vatican, officially summoned to discuss the state of the seminaries in Spain. However, given the completely exceptional nature of the call and the coincidence in time with the publication of the Ombudsman’s report on sexual abuse of minors in the Spanish Church, everything suggested that Francis would also want to know about this issue. Nothing is further from reality. The Pope has not at any time mentioned this issue nor has he asked for information about the state of the matter, according to the bishops. He has not referred to the Ombudsman’s report, which estimates that 1.13% of the Spanish adult population has suffered abuse in their childhood in religious settings, a percentage equivalent to more than 440,000 people. He has also not asked, also according to the prelates, about the report that the EEC has commissioned from the Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo office. “It has been a cordial dialogue and not a slap on the wrist,” summarized the president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, Cardinal Juan José Omella. “We were all delighted,” he added.

The atmosphere was very tense. The bishops, as some of them confessed these days, were somewhat uneasy with the call. There was hardly any precedent for a visit of this type. And those that existed always had to do with sexual abuse and the need to clean up certain episcopal conferences, as happened in 2018 with the Chilean one. Omella, archbishop of Barcelona, ​​has admitted that he had a feeling that dissipated when they began to speak with the Pontiff. “The Pope has said that he could have come to Spain and not have us come. But for him it is a complication, imagine, it would be a state visit. And that has relaxed us a lot because there was no longer that danger that some said that they were going to pull our ears. It has been a cordial dialogue. It was not to condemn anyone, but to speak. The balloon that said that they were going to scold us for something very serious that had happened in Spain has deflated,” Omella pointed out with some relief.

The president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, Juan José Omella, at a press conference at the Pontifical Spanish College after meeting with Pope Francis this morning. Alessandra Tarantino (AP)

The day began with two elements that added gravity to the solemnity of the call. The Pope, who was suffering from a flu illness that had prevented him from holding the last audiences, did not want to miss a single minute of the visit and spent more than two hours with the bishops. But, in addition, the opening prayer was entrusted to Cardinal Cantalamesa, the preacher of the Papal Household who usually guides the most difficult and important spiritual retreats. In 2019, in fact, Francis commissioned him to accompany the American bishops when he ordered them to reflect on the negligence in the fight against abuse that ended with a remodeling of the North American Episcopal Conference. Cantalamesa is a powerful spiritual authority to whom the retreats are entrusted and, when he plays, also some warnings that can be read between the lines.

The bishops have assured at the exit that this has not been the case. “There has been no mention of abuses,” they explained at a press conference. The matter has not even been touched on collaterally as a consequence of the training problems in the seminaries, according to the prelates. The issue, they explained, has focused on the organization of these centers, on the management problems derived from the drop in vocations.

86 seminars in Spain

At the beginning of the year, the Vatican commissioned an audit of the state of the 86 seminaries in Spain. The Uruguayans Milton Luis Tróccoli, bishop of Maldonado-Punta del Este-Minas, and Arturo Eduardo Fajardo, bishop of Salto, visited them between the months of February and March 2023 with the request of Pope Francis to analyze their condition. After the long audit, they prepared a comprehensive document with the lines of improvement and recommendations that they delivered to the prefect for the Clergy, the South Korean Lazzaro You Heung-Sik. The result worried the Pope, according to Vatican sources, and that is why he wanted to be present at the meeting.

The problem is that it still seems strange that the Pope would call the entire Episcopal Conference of a country like Spain just to talk about seminars. Especially when the bishops themselves assure that there is no specific Spanish problem in these training centers. Some sources suggest that it was an internal struggle among the bishops due to the need to group seminaries due to the lack of students, something that its president, Cardinal Omella, defends in the face of some dissenting voices. Some bishops do not want to lose seminaries associated with their dioceses and the president of the EEC also sought the Pope’s support on this issue. In addition, we also wanted to emphasize the need for the 15 seminaries of the Neocatechumenal Way to be governed by the same criteria as the rest. In any case, there is no precedent for a call of this magnitude for a matter of this relevance.

At the press conference, the secretary general announced that the bishops have postponed their decision on whether to finally accept the report on the audit of the abuses of the Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo law firm until December, at the next assembly of the permanent commission. Last week, the auxiliary bishop of Toledo, García-Magán, reported that Cremades had delivered a draft of the 800-page document with a different index than the one he had agreed to carry out by contract, although the general secretary has not clarified What were the differences?

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_