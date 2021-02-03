For second consecutive Year, Holy Week processions will not be held in the Region of Murcia due to the coronavirus pandemic. The episcopal delegate of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods, Silvestre del Amor, announced on Wednesday the decision of the Diocese of Cartagena, which was agreed in the plenary meeting held online last Sunday. The representatives of the Delegation participated in it, as well as the presidents of councils, general meetings and other brotherhoods and brotherhoods of the entire Diocese of Cartagena.

«Our diocesan bishop, Mons. José Manuel Lorca Planes, made us see how, among other criteria, common sense had to be decisive to assess whether the processional outings could be carried out this year“Silvestre del Amor explains in his statement. By unanimous decision of all those present, it was decided to suspend the processions of the next Holy Week.

In the same meeting, the representatives of brotherhoods and brotherhoods were encouraged to carry out acts of worship on those days “that allow the brothers and the rest of the faithful to approach the mystery of the passion, death and resurrection of Christ, always in accordance with the authority ecclesiastical and in strict compliance with the measures established by the competent health authorities. In this way, the bishop of Cartagena has ratified the proposal of the representatives of brotherhoods and brotherhoods, which has been presented by this Delegation, to suspend the Holy Week processions in the Diocese of Cartagena for the current year 2021.