The Delegation of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods of the Diocese of Cartagena has issued a new resolution on the elections to be held next Sunday in the Brotherhood of Vera Cruz. The Bishopric, which has already made it necessary to rectify the summons of the two councils, both the ordinary delivery of accounts and the extraordinary elections; has decided on a binding supervision, under the supervision and high authority of the Bishop, of the exercise of the powers of the electoral bodies of the Cofradía de la Vera Cruz, granting broad powers to three components of the Advisory Council of the institution itself, Antonio Romera, José Luis Castillo and Pedro Pozo. All three have been older brothers of the Vera Cruz.

The decision to supervise the process to give it greater transparency is taken, according to the text that is already published on the brotherhood’s website, after verifying that the Electoral Commission has adopted agreements that contravene the provisions of current regulations; some were corrected and others annulled in an earlier resolution. “However – the resolution states – there has been an improper interpretation of the norm by the Electoral Commission, which has come to deny a candidacy the right to appoint its representative in said Commission, a power that is It only recognizes the candidate himself, who has appealed such an agreement before this Bishopric.

Luis Melgarejo, who aspires to preside over the institution, filed an appeal for protection against the refusal of the Electoral Commission appointed by the current Representative Board, led by Mari Carmen López, the Elder Sister who opts for reelection, to accept as representative of his candidacy to the brother Ángel Luis Navarro, proposed by the candidate.

The resolution of the Bishopric also states that these agreements are taken to avoid a delay in the electoral process and to correct the inadequate interpretation of the regulations, “which has led to profound divergences regarding their application, with a negative reflection on the fraternal communion that he must preside over all the actions of a brotherhood ». The resolution is mandatory and the supervision of the process will continue “until the confirmation, if applicable, of the candidacy that is chosen.”

