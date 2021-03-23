The Bishop of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, has encouraged priests and the general public to donate blood next Tuesday, March 30, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., in the courtyard of the Episcopal Palace of Murcia. In a statement, the Diocese recalled that every year, on Holy Tuesday, the Chrism Mass is celebrated, in which the Holy Chrism is consecrated and the oils with which the sick and catechumens are anointed are blessed, and in which the presbytery diocesan renews its priestly promises.

Thus, Lorca Planes sent a letter to the priests reminding them of the date and encouraging them to make a “gesture of fraternal charity” that day: donate blood. «The Hemodonation Center of the Region of Murcia is urgently calling to donate blood because of this pandemic. Your blood is needed, they tell us, then, what better occasion for, like Our Lord, give our blood to save lives. We are waiting for everyone who can in the courtyard of the Bishopric that morning! “, He says.

It is an invitation to priests that is also extended to “men and women religious, seminarians, lay men and women.” In addition, the bishop thanked in his letter to the priests their “life given”, especially in this time of pandemic: “What has been admirable has been the motivation that has characterized you: seeking the glory of God and diligently serving all those who called to your door, practicing an exemplary charity ».