The next transsexual, lesbian or gay person who is godmother or godfather of a baby baptized in a Catholic parish, or in a cathedral, in any corner of the world, may not know that the process by which they will come to assume that responsibility, crucial to the eyes of the Church of Rome, began in Brazil, in the office of a bishop in São Paulo. Specifically, with a letter with six questions addressed to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith signed by José Negri, head of the diocese of Santo Amaro, in the southern area of ​​the most populated city in Latin America. The Holy See, which received the letter on July 14, responded almost four months later with a decision signed by Pope Francis. The news was known at the beginning of November. In short, transsexual faithful can be baptized, but it is not a right and requires avoiding disconcerting believers or public scandal. And the children of a homosexual couple can receive that same sacrament as long as there is a well-founded hope that they will be educated in the Catholic faith. Both can be wedding witnesses.

The six questions were raised by Bishop Negri in a clear and direct manner. First, “Can a transsexual be baptized?” Or the fourth, “Can two homosexual people appear as parents of a child who must be baptized and who was adopted or conceived with other methods, such as surrogacy?” The body's response that deals with the doctrinal and theological questions of the Church—the ancient inquisition—was also concise: three pages, including multiple footnotes. The Brazilian prelate has declined this newspaper's request to be interviewed about the consultation and its consequences.

The decision on whether gay and transsexual Catholics can receive some sacraments caused less of a stir than another ruling (unrelated to Negri) signed by the Pontiff, known in December and which further delves into his policy of opening up the institution. The Vatican approved that homosexual couples be blessed, but, importantly, without this implying that they are equated with marriage. The decision has even generated a small rebellion among the clergy in Peru.

The diocesan prelate, known here as Dom José, was born in Milan (Italy) as Giuseppe, but has been in Brazil since he was in his twenties. He has a degree in Psychology from the Gregorian University of Rome. He has a slight Italian accent, 64 years old and 132,000 followers on Instagram, almost ten times more than the diocese he leads. In the publications around the day last November when the Vatican announced the news in response to his query there is no reference to the matter.

But, like the Argentine Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Negri is in favor of the Catholic hierarchy “listening to the peripheries”, whether urban, social or economic. Before, he was bishop in Blumenau, in the whitest Brazil, lands colonized by German immigrants who preserve the language and even celebrate Oktoberfest. A few years ago he chaired the child protection commission of the Brazilian Episcopal Conference. He then pledged that the Church would firmly confront sexual abuse in its midst.

The bishop of Santo Amaro “is on the most conservative spectrum” of the Church in Brazil and “is prudent as a bishop,” explains Paulo Ricardo, from the Instituto de Estudos da Religião. The diocese he presides over, with some two million Catholics, owes its fame largely to Father Marcelo Rossi, of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal movement, which in the nineties was a true mass phenomenon thanks to its albums, a Latin Grammy, the show masses and modern methods of evangelizing.

That this consultation on gays and transsexuals reached the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith precisely from Brazil is not so surprising if one takes into account that this is one of the countries where the Catholic Church has the most faithful, although they are a dwindling group in the face of the formidable push of the evangelicals. Gay marriage has been legal for more than a decade. 15 years have passed since public health carried out the first sex reassignment. And although it is the country where the most transsexual people are murdered (among those who keep track of these crimes), at the same time they are represented in many areas and their visibility is enormous. Two female deputies trans They sit in Congress and two others, in separate state Parliaments.

Bishop José Negri (right), last Wednesday. Diocese of Santo Amaro

Luis Rabello, 35 years old, executive secretary of the Brazilian network of LGTBI Catholic groups, welcomes these changes introduced by Pope Francis because “they serve to give visibility” to a group that “has always existed in the Church, as faithful or serving as catechists.” ”. He is glad that the Vatican has finally adopted rules to resolve issues that until now were addressed on an individual basis. He remembers, on the phone from Brasilia, a case from a few years ago: a transsexual woman who had undergone a sex reassignment operation requested that her dead name —the one at birth— was replaced by the new one on his baptismal certificate. He got his wish. It happened in Curitiba, a city in southern Brazil.

The representative of the LGTBI Catholic faithful of Brazil maintains that Bishop Negri's consultation with the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith responds to a social demand. “LGBTI people demand more space in the Church, they demand respect,” a trend that, he explains, has increased in recent years with social changes and with the hope that the gestures of the current Pontiff have generated in the group, who, he says Rabello, has received trans people in the Holy See. This, who is a civil servant by profession, considers the recent Vatican rulings “very important to educate priests, bishops…” within the Church.

Brazil has around twenty LGBTI Catholic groups spread across 10 states that meet in person, plus other virtual ones, including one for non-binary people. A priest from the diocese of Santo Amaro, that of Father Negri, monitors these groups, according to Rabello.

Pope Francis has a very special place in the hearts of Brazilian LGTBI Catholics for the response he gave on the return flight after visiting Brazil, in 2013, to a Brazilian journalist. “Francis spoke for the first time about gays. “The first Pope to pronounce the word gay!” recalls Rabello. A revolution in an institution with two millennia of history. That gesture and others that followed encouraged the faithful of this group to seek more information. And to consult in their parishes about baptism, marriage, being godmothers, godfathers at baptism or at a wedding.

Last October, Prelate Negri told a little about his childhood during an interview with another priest—both wearing collars—during the so-called diocesan youth meeting. He recalled that his grandmother introduced him to the Church and taught him the Rosary (which she recited in Latin). “My ideal was to be an altar boy, but Jesus wanted something else,” he explained. The motto of that youth meeting sounded provocative: “You seduced me, sir, and I let myself be seduced.” Bishop Negri took advantage of the occasion to announce that he was organizing a great event “to evangelize en masse, in schools, in subway stations, at bus stops, in universities…”. The battle between Catholics and evangelicals for the souls of the more than 200 million Brazilians is intense.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_