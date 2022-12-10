Albenga – “There is an absurdity going on”. With these words the bishop of Albenga (Savona), Guglielmo Borghetti, has decided to take sides in favor of the municipal administration and the city committee “#senzaprontosoccorsosimuore” in the political battle against the Liguria Region, which in the new health plan does not provide for the reopening of an emergency room in the local hospital. The stance came publicly yesterday evening during a round table organized by the Municipality to talk about the future of the hospital (which is yet to be written: after a few changes of direction, at the moment the Region seems oriented towards entrusting its management to a subject private).

The Albenganese bishop took the floor at the end of the evening, when the scheduled speeches had run out: “I listened to everything carefully and I’m trying to understand. There are those who explain things to me in one way and those who explain them to me in another I didn’t understand much of it, but the only thing I understood is that there is an absurdity going on. Here’s why I gladly support this cause for our city“. This is not an absolute novelty: already in the spring Borghetti had intervened during a street demonstration declaring from the stage “I’m on your side”.