The Bishop of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, wanted to take advantage of his Christmas message to address the people of Murcia and convey hope. In the video, the prelate appears giving his speech with a full nativity scene in the background, which he refers to at the end of it. Lorca Planes assures that “proclaiming that it is Christmas means affirming that God has become flesh and has spoken a word, the deepest and most beautiful of all.” This holiday supposes for the head of the Diocese the answer to a question as old as the origin of the text of Psalm 26: When will I see the face of the Lord?

Lorca Planes insists that at Christmas “joy, hope and life have returned to the world, the very person of God has become visible in the face of a simple and poor child” who, however, possesses other qualities: ” He is rich in love and brings with him the mission of the salvation of all ». Christmas, the prelate continues, is the representation “of the birth of Jesus, the New Man, and in Him we see God.” This vision allows “to open the doors to the panorama of humanity”, through which “all the ambitions and perditions of the human race are glimpsed; that is to say, their aspirations, deficiencies and poverty ”, he points out.

However, remember that “the suffering of the poor is our suffering!” The negative situations that any human being can suffer from time to time, such as “the dishonor of misery, violence and lack of respect”, must be cleared from the face of the Earth “thanks to the love that Christ brought.” “May charity and peace reign in the world!” Proclaims the bishop.

Lorca Planes expresses his best wishes for the start of the Christmas festivities and sends his prayers to the people of Murcia. “May the Child Jesus born in Bethlehem lead you to the consolation of his love and the sweetness of his merciful heart,” he says.

The bishop takes the opportunity to say goodbye by means of a last request in which he not only includes the most faithful believers, but also anyone willing to receive the message: “In front of the family of Bethlehem, I ask the Lord for your families.”