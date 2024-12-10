Bizkaia has increased access to quantum technologies from manufacturers, a total of 12, including D-Wave, Fujitsu and IBM. For this reason, its quantum strategy is a pioneer in Europe.

The Provincial Council of Bizkaia has launched its new industrial strategy in quantum technology which includes a roadmap to accelerate the development and commercialization of innovations in this area, through the collaboration of technology and research centers, the university, business initiative and the institution itself.

After three years of work, it has been achieved generate an ecosystem that already has 15 startups and in which large technology companies such as IBM, Fujitsu, AWS, Microsoft and Telefónica participate. Knowledge in quantum technology will be concentrated in a building in the technology park located on the Leioa campus of the University of the Basque Country.

Quantum technology is a priority development area for the European Union, since its knowledge and use are considered a source of competitiveness internationally. Therefore, the ability to develop this technology will be essential for the countries’ economies. Thus, the Bizkaia Provincial Council began three years ago to explore this area in order to generate an ecosystem in quantum technology and lead its development.

Within the framework of the Biqain strategy (Bizkaia Quantum Advanced Industries), over the next few years it is intended to concentrate “all of Bizkaia’s knowledge in quantum technology” in the Goyri building of the technology park on the Leioa campus, according to the general deputy, Elixabete Etxanobe, with the aim of continuing with applied research, technological development and innovation in this field, and that companies can carry out projects and experiment with quantum.

The Biscayan territory has an advantage of several years over Europe in the field of quantum technology, says the Director of Innovation of Lantik (Technology and Innovation Society of the Provincial Council of Bizkaia), Valentín García.

In fact, Bizkaia is the place in the world with the greatest access to different quantum technologies from different manufacturers, -up to a total of 12- including D-Wave, Fujitsu and IBM. These are accompanied by other providers of quantum solutions and infrastructures such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Telefónica.

Connect supply and demand

One of the objectives of the new strategy is to connect supply and demand, so that both SMEs as large driving companies experiment in the field of quantum technology and learn about the possibilities it offers.

In the previous three years of development, an ecosystem of 15 startups related to quantum technology has been configured in Bizkaia, among newly created ones and those from other countries. In 2021, this same ecosystem included only one company with these characteristics.

In the field of Basque quantum, Multiverse Computing has been on a journey for years. Dedicated to quantum artificial intelligence software since 2019has been based in San Sebastián and Toronto (Canada) since its inception and has just established itself in the US market with facilities in San Francisco. Entry into the country will enable accelerated adoption of its AI and quantum intelligence solutions by clients based in the country, including government and enterprises.