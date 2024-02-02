The birthday, the marriage proposal and then the accident: the last hours on the street of the two engaged couples who died together

The heartbreaking disappearances of the two fiancés Francesco Giovinazzo and Gessica Muià, shocked many people. The officers involved are currently working to understand what happened and above all the exact dynamics of what happened, also to understand if it could have been avoided.

The two 23-year-olds had been together for some time. They always showed themselves on social media Together and they often published love posts, yes they dedicated each other.

Francesco and Jessica that evening they went out with their group of friends. They were celebrating their 23rd birthday of the girl and it must have been a moment of great joy.

Besides this, something else also happened special. The boy had decided to give her a surprise. Just like in the movies, Francesco is kneeling and asked her to marry him. In the post on social media, after they published this moment, in the caption they wrote:

Not only is it your birthday. I love you more than my own life. We promised each other until the end of our days.

Words that I reread today are true heartbreaking. Unfortunately, only a few hours later something very heartbreaking happened. Unfortunately the two have lost his lifein a serious accident.

The deaths of the two boyfriends after the accident

Once the celebrations were over, Gessica and Francesco got back on board the Fiat 500 owned by the boy. The latter had never achieved the driving license and the vehicle was too without insurance.

She was sitting in the seat front, behind his cousin, about 20 years old. They were probably headed to their homes. When suddenly, the driver went off the road and crashed into a pillar.

When the paramedics arrived, alerted by some passers-by, unfortunately he was no longer there for the two boys nothing more to do. The doctors could not help but observe theirs deaths. Such heartbreaking losses, which led to great shock and pain in the hearts of the community and those who knew them.