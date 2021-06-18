The birth rate has been falling steadily in the Region and throughout Spain for years, but the trend worsened in 2020 as a result of the economic and health uncertainty generated during the pandemic. This is clear from the data published yesterday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The birth rate fell by 4.2% in the Region in 2020. Specifically, 13,669 births were registered, 595 less than in 2019. But the real collapse occurred in the last month of the year, just when pregnancies began to reach term corresponding to the first alarm state. In this way, it went from 1,202 births in December 2019 to 935 during the same period in 2020, which represents a drop of more than 22%.

However, the Region continues to be one of the communities with the highest birth rate. This, together with lower mortality from Covid, explains that the year closed with minimal vegetative growth of 1,432 people. In other words, despite everything, there were more births than deaths. Only Murcia, the Balearic Islands, Melilla and Ceuta presented positive balances.