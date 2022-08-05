Sanremo – Another ambulance delivery, on the Aurelia, because at the moment only the birth point of Imperia is active. Everything went well, fortunately, and in the middle of the Red Cross transformed into the delivery room, a baby girl was bornthe third daughter of a Nigerian couple who have been living permanently in Sanremo, in via Martiri for years.

The alarm went off as soon as the mother felt the pain. The birth point, given the apparently very advanced situation, requested the joint intervention of the ambulance together with the 118 medical car.

A precaution that proved to be fundamental given that the vehicle had to stop on the Aurelia, at the height of Cipressa because by now the time had expired.

Like this a parking lot on the side of the road has been transformed into a delivery room and soldiers and 118 personnel allowed the little girl to come to light. Once the birth took place, the ambulance left for Imperia where the little girl was subjected to all the tests. The new mother and daughter are in good health. These are “inconveniences” which the 118 staff are now getting used to in the face of the remoteness of the birthplace of the chief town from the rest of the province of Imperia (the last parts “on the road” took place between Bordighera and Ospedaletti).

To guarantee better assistance, the reopening of the Sanremo birthplace must be guaranteed, the times of which, despite the commitments made by the ASL, are still very uncertain at the moment.